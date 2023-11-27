Zillow Founder Spencer Rascoff Finds The Real Estate Sector 'Unapproachable And Complex,' Which Is Why This Is The Only Real Estate Investment In His Portfolio

Spencer Rascoff, the renowned co-founder and former CEO of Zillow, and the entrepreneurial force behind Pacaso, has surprisingly limited involvement with investing in real estate. Despite his pivotal role in revolutionizing the online real estate space, Rascoff's personal investment in the sector is notably minimal.

During a recent fireside chat, Ryan Frazier, Co-Founder and CEO of Arrived, inquired about Rascoff's foray into real estate investments. Rascoff’s response was candid: apart from owning a few personal properties and a Pacaso, he has steered clear of traditional real estate investing. This revelation might come as a surprise, considering his deep connections to the industry.

The Challenge Of Traditional Real Estate Investing

Rascoff’s hesitance mirrors the apprehensions of many potential investors. The complexity and perceived inaccessibility of the real estate market are significant barriers. The challenges range from high initial costs and operational complexities to maintenance responsibilities and legal intricacies. Rascoff himself acknowledged these hurdles, citing them as reasons for his cautious approach to property investment.

“The reason for that is what allows Arrived to exist, which is I always found it unapproachable and complex. I didn’t know where to start. It seemed really expensive. I didn’t really know how to do it. I didn’t want to deal with the operational elements of it,” Rascoff said.

Fractional Real Estate – A Simpler Path For Investors

Fractional investment platforms like Arrived have emerged as a solution to these challenges. This innovative strategy democratizes real estate investment, allowing individuals to buy shares in properties with an entry point as low as $100. Rascoff, recognizing the potential of this approach, has become an Arrived customer himself, owning shares in several properties through the platform.

Traditional real estate investing entails significant financial and operational commitments. From securing a substantial down payment and mortgage to managing tenants and maintaining the property, the journey is often far from the passive income stream many envision.

In contrast, platforms like Arrived offer a more accessible path. They handle the complex operational aspects, allowing investors to enjoy the benefits of property ownership without the associated burdens.

While Spencer Rascoff may have shied away from direct real estate investing due to its complexities, his involvement with Arrived highlights a growing trend: the rise of platforms that simplify property investment, making it a feasible option for a broader range of investors.

This article Zillow Founder Spencer Rascoff Finds The Real Estate Sector 'Unapproachable And Complex,' Which Is Why This Is The Only Real Estate Investment In His Portfolio originally appeared on Benzinga.com

