Zillow Gone Wild features property listed for $1.5M: 'No, this home isn’t bleacher seats'

The exterior of 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., in Palmdale, California. The property was listed for sale in April 2023 and was priced at $1.49 million as of September.

No, this home “isn’t bleacher seats,” it’s a “modernist” property listed for $1.49 million, Zillow Gone Wild said in an Instagram post.

Zillow Gone Wild, which is dedicated to highlighting unique Zillow properties across the country (and recently inspired a new HGTV show), highlighted the home in Palmdale, Calif. — which is located in Los Angeles county.

With over 6,000 square feet on 2.5 acres, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home offers “awe-inspiring” panoramic views of Lake Palmdale, city skyline and beautiful mountains. Kenward Cooper of Strand Hill properties is the listing agent.

The “cinematic” property is an “architectural gem with a design that feels like it brings the outside into the house to be fully enjoyed,” the listing says.

Zillow Gone Wild: Unique homes coming to HGTV with new show inspired by popular Instagram account

An areal view of 36005 Tierra Subida Ave. and its surroundings in Palmdale, California.

A view of the interior pool in 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., a property listed for sale in Palmdale, California.

A deck with panoramic views at 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., in Palmdale, California.

A living area in 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., a property listed for sale in Palmdale, California.

Would you buy a haunted house? The true dark story behind a 'haunted' mansion for sale

A spiral staircase in 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., a property listed for sale in Palmdale, California.

A kitchen area in 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., a property listed for sale in Palmdale, California.

A dining room in 36005 Tierra Subida Ave., a property listed for sale in Palmdale, California.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zillow Gone Wild features unique home listed in southern California