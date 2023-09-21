Zillow Gone Wild features property listed for $1.5M: 'No, this home isn’t bleacher seats'
No, this home “isn’t bleacher seats,” it’s a “modernist” property listed for $1.49 million, Zillow Gone Wild said in an Instagram post.
Zillow Gone Wild, which is dedicated to highlighting unique Zillow properties across the country (and recently inspired a new HGTV show), highlighted the home in Palmdale, Calif. — which is located in Los Angeles county.
With over 6,000 square feet on 2.5 acres, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home offers “awe-inspiring” panoramic views of Lake Palmdale, city skyline and beautiful mountains. Kenward Cooper of Strand Hill properties is the listing agent.
The “cinematic” property is an “architectural gem with a design that feels like it brings the outside into the house to be fully enjoyed,” the listing says.
