Zillow on Great Place to Work® and Fortune 2021 List of 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Zillow receives high marks for advancing policies and benefits that ensure equality, flexibility and support for employees and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic

Ranking comes as Zillow plans to hire 2,000 people in 2021, growing its workforce by 40%

SEATTLE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® according to Great Place to Work® and Fortune.

Zillow - 100 Best Companies to Work For

This highly competitive award is based on a rigorous analysis of confidential survey responses from more than half a million current employees of companies across the U.S. In that survey, conducted in the fall of 2020, 95% of Zillow employees said Zillow is a great place to work — 36 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

The list paid particular attention to companies' leadership, policies and benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zillow earned its ranking in part due to employee feedback on how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crisis; employees' physical, emotional and financial health; and the company's broader community impact.

When the pandemic reached the United States, Zillow made fast decisions to ensure employees could manage their lives and work amid great uncertainty. The company has set policies that keep employees safe, supported and productive, including:

Generous health and wellness benefits

Stipends for home-office equipment

Reimbursements for fitness equipment

Time off to volunteer and vote, and the addition of Juneteenth as a company holiday

New resources, flexibility and leave options for parents and other caregivers, including 15 hours of backup care and 10 days of Caregiver Time Off that can be taken intermittently on top of existing ample time off

Existing and new resources for mental wellness, including Wellspring Family Services at no additional cost, as well as free, virtual OMWell "On-site Mental Well-being" Program counseling sessions

Zillow was one of the first companies to announce an extended work-from-home option for its thousands of employees, and ever since, the company has been setting the standard for what post-pandemic work looks like . Zillow's new distributed workforce model builds upon the elements of its culture that attract employees and ultimately keep them there — creating a more inclusive, more personalized, more flexible and more efficient way of working.

"The best workplaces meet employees where they are and set them up for success. In this way, 2020 was a 'true colors' year. Office perks like candy walls and skyscraper views suddenly became less important, and a company's culture and values became the focal point," said Zillow Group Chief People Officer Dan Spaulding. "Zillow has always been a great place to work because of the people who work here — bold thinkers and culture carriers who are reimagining real estate and helping customers unlock life's next chapter. Receiving this accolade, especially at this time, reflects Zillow's deep, unwavering commitment to its employees."

The Fortune 100 accolade comes on the heels of Zillow's announcement of plans to hire more than 2,000 new employees nationwide. The majority of these new or coming-soon roles are open to prospective employees regardless of where they live in the U.S. Find more information about open positions on Zillow's Careers site .

This is Zillow's second appearance on the list of 100 Best Companies to Work For®, having ranked in 2019. Zillow has also been named multiple times by Fortune and Great Place to Work among the Best Workplaces for Parents, Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces in Technology, Best Workplaces for Women and Best Workplaces for Diversity.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most-visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®:

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over a half a million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

