Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) shareholder returns have been favorable, earning 56% in 1 year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) share price is up 56% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 12% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 12% lower than it was three years ago.

Since the stock has added US$864m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Because Zillow Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Zillow Group's revenue grew by 30%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While the share price performed well, gaining 56% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Zillow Group is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Zillow Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 56% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Before spending more time on Zillow Group it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

