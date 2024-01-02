Zillow Investor Rolls 525% Options Gain Into New Bullish Bet
(Bloomberg) -- A Zillow Group, Inc. investor appears to have cashed in about $39 million in profits on a bullish options bet from late October, rolling some of it into a wager that 2023’s real estate rally is set to continue.
Call options bought back on Oct. 25 enabling the holder to buy some 3.4 million shares at $45 jumped in value as Zillow surged 60% in the last two months of the year. On Tuesday, the buyer seems to have sold them out after a 525% gain and picked up calls expiring in May that would allow them to purchase 5.1 million shares at $65.
Zillow shares have jumped from around $38 to $58 since the original trade, part of a broader residential real estate rally amid optimism that mortgage rates have peaked. If the Federal Reserve cuts benchmark lending rates this year and mortgages cheapen, home buying could increase.
“This Z trade was a big winner,” said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna International Group. “While this investor is taking a lot of money off the table, they still appear to be convicted on the upside.”
More trade details:
Trader sold 34,200 of the $45 calls expiring Feb. 16, collecting ~$46.9 million
Position seemingly opened on Oct. 25, when 35,800 of the options were bought for $7.5 million premium
Trade netted roughly $39 million
Investor then used a little more than half of the winnings to buy 51,200 contracts of $65 call options expiring May 17
New position is betting on a further 12% advance in the Class C shares from around $58 Tuesday
The trading boosted total call volume to 97,000 contracts, compared with a 20-day average of 9,900
