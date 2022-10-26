U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.44
    -7.67 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,964.56
    +127.82 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,054.34
    -144.78 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.66
    +29.50 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.11
    +2.79 (+3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.60
    +12.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.17 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0080
    +0.0111 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0190
    -0.0890 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1617
    +0.0145 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3740
    -1.6430 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,763.14
    +780.32 (+3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.78
    +13.20 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Zillow lays off 300 employees in latest workforce shift

Jagmeet Singh
·2 min read

Zillow has laid off about 300 employees as it is shifting focus towards technology-related positions in the company, TechCrunch has learned from sources and confirmed with the company over e-mail.

The Seattle-headquartered online real estate marketplace informed its impacted employees about the decision on Tuesday. Shortly after receiving the communication, the impacted employees had to leave the company. The layoffs impacted Zillow Offer advisors, PA sales and back-end staff at Zillow Home Loans as well as Zillow Closing Services, as well as other teams.

"As part of our normal business process, we continuously evaluate and responsibly manage our resources as we create digital solutions to make it easier for people to move. This week, we have made the difficult — but necessary — decision to eliminate a small number of roles and will shift those resources to key growth areas around our housing super-app. We're still hiring in key technology-related roles across the company," a Zillow spokesperson said in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.

The company did not reveal the percentage of its workforce affected by the decision. However, in its last quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August, Zillow reported that it had 5,791 full-time employees in its workforce. Using that figure, this layoff has impacted around 5% of employees.

In November last year, Zillow announced that it would lay off a quarter of its staff — around 2,000 people — due to shutting down its home-buying service Offers that aimed to provide sellers with instant home offers. The company, at the time, had 8,000 employees.

What does Zillow’s exit tell us about the health of the iBuying market?

Zillow has become one of the latest tech companies to lay off employees during this economic slowdown. Earlier this week, telehealth unicorn Cerebral reduced its workforce by 20% due to an ongoing push for efficiency. Companies including Netflix, Momentive Global, Spotify and Tencent have also made similar decisions recently. Similarly, Indian startups including Byju's and Ola have let hundreds of employees go amid the downfall of funding and investments.

A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged

Recommended Stories

  • Google’s earnings outlook was 'particularly ominous,' analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google earnings, the slowdown in YouTube ad revenue, and hiring in Big Tech.

  • Intel's Mobileye to IPO at $21/share, WBD taps DC Studios co-heads, Apple to comply with USB-C mandate

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading headlines including news that Intel's self-driving unit Mobileye will IPO at $21 per share, Warner Bros.-Discovery names two new heads of DC Studios, and an Apple exec confirms the tech giant will comply with the EU's charging cable requirement.

  • Young investors can retire rich—or super rich—by following these steps

    Real life provides us with literally millions of individual financial scenarios, making it hard to dish out blanket investment advice. But if you’re in your early or mid 20s, you have a golden opportunity, and I’m going to point out four ways you can turn that opportunity from gold to platinum — and maybe even to titanium.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Seagate to Cut 3,000 Jobs, Faces Charge of Violating Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, the biggest maker of computer hard drives, said it’s eliminating about 3,000 jobs and that big buyers of technology are cutting orders on concerns the economy is worsening. The shares fell more than 10% as trading got underway in New York. They have lost more than half their value this year.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsToo Much Gas. Euro

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana, raises output target

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain, but it also hiked a previous output forecast for the third quarter from older discoveries in the region. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Depleting strategic oil reserves could prove ‘painful in the months to come’: Saudi energy minister

    Without naming the U.S., Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the depletion of emergency crude reserves could become “painful in the months to come.”

  • Would Warren Buffett Buy Tilray Brands Stock?

    If you're a fan of Warren Buffett's long-term approach to investing, it pays to know what the Oracle of Omaha might think about the stocks of today that you suspect could be the mega-winners of 20 or 30 years from now. Given that, the Canadian marijuana market leader, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), is an obvious candidate for consideration. Let's answer this question by looking at a company we know Buffett actually likes to see if there are any similarities.

  • 5 Stocks That Have Crushed the Market This Year

    Oil equipment and services company Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), aviation services specialist AAR (NYSE: AIR),  (NYSE: HUBB), advanced composites maker Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), and electrical products manufacturer Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) are all up this year. Let's consider why, and whether they are still good buys from here.

  • Apple's Most Important Catalyst Just Got Better

    This key segment could help the tech giant return to meaningful growth sooner than some investors might think.

  • Exclusive-U.S. alleges Seagate broke export rules to sell Huawei hard drives -source

    (Reuters) -Seagate Technology Holdings said in a filing on Wednesday the U.S. government has warned the company that it may have violated export control laws by providing hard disk drives to a customer that a source familiar with the situation identified as Huawei Technologies. Reuters was the first to report the disclosure on Wednesday and to identify Huawei as the customer. Huawei is on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list and banned from receiving U.S. exports and certain foreign-made items without government approval.

  • Harley-Davidson stock jumps on earnings, strong motorcycle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Harley-Davidson, the company's cash flow, and bike shipments.

  • Adidas has ‘really broken trust with their customers’ amid Kanye West saga: Expert

    Angeli Gianchandani, practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, and Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser join Yahoo Finance Live to detail how many major companies are severing financial ties to rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks.&nbsp;

  • 5 Simple Steps for Retiring Early

    Many people want to retire early. Unfortunately, that's easier said than done. Not only do you have to earn enough money to put aside for an early retirement, but you have to make sure you know exactly what you'll need, … Continue reading → The post How to Retire Early: A Comprehensive Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Machinery, H&E Equipment Services, and Terex

    Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Machinery, H&E Equipment Services, and Terex are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant

    United Parcel Service's first outsider chief executive is zeroing in on lucrative healthcare business and package-tracking technology as she tweaks the world's biggest delivery firm's strategy to navigate a cooling global economy. CEO Carol Tomé took the helm in June 2020 as UPS was grappling with a surge in pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries that were swamping drivers and hammering profit. Now, with e-commerce demand ebbing and global economies downshifting, Tomé is revising the company mantra to "Better and Bolder."

  • The Jack & Coke cocktail could be a home run, analyst says

    This new boozy product may be a win for Coca-Cola.

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Deliver Bad News About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • GE CEO sees 'choppier' operating environment next year

    General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. The International Monetary Fund this month further cut its 2023 global growth forecasts, warning that colliding pressures from inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and sharply higher interest rates were pushing the world to the brink of a recession and threatening financial market stability. Culp, however, said a ramp-up in the aerospace industry following a strong recovery in air travel, coupled with a push worldwide to reduce carbon footprints and a growing demand for better healthcare will help GE deal with operating challenges.