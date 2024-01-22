Zillow scammers try to steal thousands from Oklahoma homebuyers, state official stepping in

Wanted: a real estate scam victim willing to talk to the law.

Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein is looking for someone who has been scammed online a certain way to come forward so law enforcement can pursue action against "Mandi," the perpetrator, and any of her partners in crime.

"It's a Zillow ad for a nearly $400,000 home being sold by a family because they want to reward someone with the blessing of being a FIRST-TIME-HOMEBUYER and the BARGAIN PRICE IS $8,800!!!!" Stein said in an email alert.

It's potentially devastatingly simple: Send money electronically and get a home dirt cheap. But the alleged seller, listed on the ad, doesn’t have the legal right to sell the house.

The ad appeared with different extremely low prices. Here's an example:

"Read FIRST THEN CALL MANDI ON (206) 742-1229. Home is for a first time buyer for a cash sale of $10,800! Selling my home because my family & I own many homes across the US. Once a year, we sell one or a few of our homes to first time buyers for under $25,000. This is done to bless a family or individual that needs it but, also as a tax write off for us.

"Not interested in anyone with representation or anyone that has previously owned a home. So, no realtors, no lenders, no investors, no wholesalers, no attorneys. BUYERS ONLY."

No reporters either, apparently. "Mandi" hung up when called by The Oklahoman on Thursday.

Such fake sellers can get away with it if the victims let them, Stein said.

“When I contacted the ‘seller’ and explained I was contacting Zillow to stop this fraud, she said, ‘We’ve made a lot of money on this and there’s nothing you can do about it. How does it feel to be scammed!’” Stein said. “What arrogance. Sadly, she may be right."

Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein

He said he contacted Zillow and legal authorities, and "sadly there is little they can do with this out-of-state fraudster until we can find someone who was scammed and lost money. That’s when law enforcement can help, please contact my office so we can help stop these scams!"

The fake ad for the Oklahoma City home had been corrected by Thursday, but fakes with the same basic spiel for homes in Boston and San Antonio, Texas, were posted on Zillow and another home sale site. Both were changed within minutes of The Oklahoman's call to "Mandi."

The Oklahoma City homeowner probably was in no danger of losing her home, just people fooled by the ad. But sometimes a deed is altered or misused in a scam.

Zillow Ad

In Oklahoma County, Stein said, property owners, residential or commercial, can take steps to keep a deed from being changed without their knowledge.

Go to https://alert.okcc.online/ and the county clerk’s office can register a deed, and if anyone attempts to tamper with it, someone will contact you by phone, email or text to alert you.

It's a recent example of real estate fraud. There are other kinds.

Renters get scammed, too, not just want-to-be homebuyers

"For rent" signs for sale in The Realtor Store at the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors. Rental listing scams are on the rise again, the Realtors say.

In 2021, scammers were fooling renters here by posting property listings they don’t own as rent houses — on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace or elsewhere — then collecting a security deposit from someone who wanted to live in the home, then disappearing.

In 2022, scammers did that again. It's an old trick.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it is!!!! Don’t be scammed on a real estate deal like this. Don’t turn your dream of a new home into a nightmare by allowing someone to take your money without anything to show for it,” Stein said.

