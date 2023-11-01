Advertisement
Zillow Tops Estimates, Says It Can ‘Thrive’ in Industry Turmoil

Patrick Clark
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, as revenue from selling marketing services to real estate agents held up in an anemic housing market.

  • The company reported revenue of $496 million, according to a statement Wednesday. That was higher than the average analyst estimate of $481 million in data compiled by Bloomberg.

Key Insights

  • Zillow’s business revolves around connecting house hunters with real estate agents. Rising mortgage rates have slowed existing-home sales to the slowest pace in more than a decade. But website traffic has held up, with more than 2.6 billion visits to Zillow’s sites and apps in the quarter, down just 5% from the same period of last year.

  • Revenue from the company’s core residential business decreased 3% from a year earlier to $362 million, even as the industrywide value of home transactions decreased by 14%.

  • The real estate industry is under scrutiny after a Missouri jury decided that the National Association of Realtors has colluded to keep agent commissions artificially high. NAR has promised to appeal. Zillow wasn’t a defendant in the class-action lawsuit, but since it relies heavily on buyers’ agents for revenue, it could be affected by the outcome.

  • In a letter to shareholders, Chief Executive Officer Rich Barton said the company could thrive even given a “complete disruption to the existence of buyer’s agents.” While Barton views that scenario as unlikely — and undesirable for consumers — he said it may lead “to a larger and more profitable business model for Zillow.”

Market Reaction

  • Zillow shares closed at $35.79 Wednesday, up 15% from beginning of the year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

