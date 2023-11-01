Zillow Tops Estimates, Says It Can ‘Thrive’ in Industry Turmoil

(Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, as revenue from selling marketing services to real estate agents held up in an anemic housing market.

The company reported revenue of $496 million, according to a statement Wednesday. That was higher than the average analyst estimate of $481 million in data compiled by Bloomberg.

Key Insights

Zillow’s business revolves around connecting house hunters with real estate agents. Rising mortgage rates have slowed existing-home sales to the slowest pace in more than a decade. But website traffic has held up, with more than 2.6 billion visits to Zillow’s sites and apps in the quarter, down just 5% from the same period of last year.

Revenue from the company’s core residential business decreased 3% from a year earlier to $362 million, even as the industrywide value of home transactions decreased by 14%.

The real estate industry is under scrutiny after a Missouri jury decided that the National Association of Realtors has colluded to keep agent commissions artificially high. NAR has promised to appeal. Zillow wasn’t a defendant in the class-action lawsuit, but since it relies heavily on buyers’ agents for revenue, it could be affected by the outcome.