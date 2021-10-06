U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,285.50
    -48.50 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,857.00
    -326.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,471.00
    -184.25 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.60
    -28.90 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.58
    -0.35 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.80
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.28 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1543
    -0.0058 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.67
    +0.71 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    -0.0054 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4510
    -0.0210 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,393.30
    +1,270.85 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,249.83
    +32.46 (+2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,949.19
    -127.91 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

ZIM Establishes Ship4wd™, a New Digital Freight Forwarding Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today the creation of a new subsidiary, Ship4wd, a digital freight forwarding platform offering an online, simple and reliable self-service end to end shipping solution. Ship4wd will launch on October 18 2021.

Ship4wd &#x002013; ZIM&#x002019;s New Digital Freight Forwarding Platform (PRNewsfoto/ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.)
Ship4wd – ZIM’s New Digital Freight Forwarding Platform (PRNewsfoto/ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.)

Ship4wd will target US & Canadian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) importing and exporting from China, Vietnam and Israel.

Relying on ZIM's vast experience and in-depth knowledge of the shipping industry, along with its proven track record in digital shipping, the new digital freight forwarding company will provide small and medium businesses, as well as entrepreneurs worldwide, a simple and direct solution for shipping cargo – through an advanced 'one-stop-shop' digital platform.

The digital service offered by Ship4wd is based on one-stop-shop service covering all aspects of the complex international shipping process. It enables customers without previous experience in cross-border shipping to manage their import and export business simply and efficiently, with live chat 24/7 expert support throughout the process.

The Ship4wd platform will offer each customer the optimal solution – either the most economic or the fastest option – according to the customer's preferences. The platform offering consists of both sea and air shipping services up to the final destination, including land & rail transport, with associated logistic services, all backed up by a variety of professional vendors.

Headed by Carmit Hoshen-Glik, an entrepreneurial executive with vast experience in digital transportation and global freight forwarding solutions, Ship4wd is located in Herzliya, one of Israel's main innovative startup hub.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, said: "As a leader of the accelerating digitalization trend within the shipping industry, we are leveraging our expertise to launch an independent digital multi-function freight forwarder, consistent with our strategy of developing growth engines adjacent to our core business. Ship4wd undertakes to manage the entire logistic chain end to end, harnessing our core assets as a leading global carrier with a unique customer-centric approach to provide the optimal digital solution for the SMB segment, backed up by a wide network of vendors including ZIM. The global need for digital services via personal mobile phones and tablets is increasing, especially among small and medium businesses, and Ship4wd is the ultimate solution. We are confident that with Ship4wd's excellent team it can become a significant player in the multi-billion dollars freight forwarding industry as it will meet a much-needed demand for its services in the market."

Assaf Tiran, ZIM VP Global Customer Service, also heading Digital Innovation, added: "Similar to the way other groundbreaking platforms such as Airbnb in tourism and Uber in transportation have transformed their industries, we are aiming to enable everyone to be a self-shipper, by simplifying and streamlining the transfer of goods worldwide down to its essence – a 'few clicks' shipping solution."

Carmit Hoshen-Glik, Ship4wd CEO, added: "We believe it's time for international shipping to become simple, easy and trustworthy for SMBs. Our promise of unremitting reliability and support from industry professionals will offer a much-needed solution for small businesses and entrepreneurs relying on relatively small shipments for their ongoing business."

About ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with a leadership position in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 76 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, with a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.

About Ship4wd

Ship4wd is a best-in-class digital-first freight solution that gives small businesses the personal freedom, ease and control to better manage their imports and exports. With full end-to-end visibility and built-in flexibility, Ship4wd is helping businesses to progress and thrive.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including forward-looking statements regarding Ship4wd ability to successfully launch the freight forwarding platform to serve SMB customers, as well as ZIM's ability to benefit from Ship4wd's digital freight platform and develop additional growth engines adjacent to its core business. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to other factors detailed from time to time in ZIM's periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including ZIM's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 22, 2021. ZIM expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise. ZIM does not make any prediction or statement about the performance of any of its respective securities.

ZIM Contacts

Media:

Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-8652520
shats.avner@zim.com

Investor Relations:

Elana Holzman
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2300
holzman.elana@zim.com

Leon Berman
The IGB Group
212-477-8438
lberman@igbir.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653943/Ship4wd_Platform.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1458457/ZIM_Logo.jpg

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd)
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zim-establishes-ship4wd-a-new-digital-freight-forwarding-company-301393967.html

SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla faces investor test after big jury award over racism

    A contract worker has won a $137 million jury award over workplace racism against Tesla Inc, raising pressure on the electric vehicle maker whose shareholders will vote on Thursday on a proposal to review how it addresses similar complaints for full-time employees. The nonbinding shareholder resolution asks Tesla's board to study the impact of the company's current use of mandatory arbitration to resolve complaints of harassment and discrimination in its workplace. Tesla opposes the plan.

  • Tesla to pay out $137M to ex-worker, Rent the Runway files for IPO, IATSE votes to strike

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Walmart, Target, Home Depot and other large retailers are chartering ships to bypass supply chain problems. Will the strategy save Christmas?

    Leasing a ship can cost millions per month, making it an option only for the retailers with the biggest financial resources

  • I’m 24, live with my mom and pay rent — I think I’ll need $2 million in retirement. How do I save that much?

    See: ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. “Your earnings can and will change over time, but you cannot go back and change what you did with the money in the past and that begins with the law of compound interest.”

  • Oil Erases Earlier Gain on Markets Slump and Inventory Build

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased an earlier gain to trade little changed as wider markets were pressured by risks to global growth. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFutures in New York were down 0.6% after earlier climbing towards $80 a barrel. The dollar jumped and equity markets fell as inve

  • FDA Authorizes Another At-Home Rapid Test for Covid-19

    The authorization could boost availability of the diagnostic tests, which had been in short supply in recent weeks.

  • For Some, COVID-19 Means an Early Retirement

    COVID-19 has impacted Americans in many different ways. And while some workers say that the pandemic has caused them to delay retirement, a study from Northwestern Mutual shows that younger people want to retire earlier. If you are planning to retire … Continue reading → The post For Some, COVID-19 Means an Early Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Europe’s messy transition to clean energy is making some investors very rich

    Politicians and climate hawks hailed renewables as a savior. But it is natural gas and crude that are having their day now.

  • Unions Allege Norfolk Southern Job Cuts Saddled Engineers With Other Duties

    Two rail unions are alleging that Norfolk Southern has trimmed its workforce so deeply as a result of precision scheduled railroading (PSR) that it is now forcing some locomotive engineers to perform duties as conductors and brakemen. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) have filed lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security

    The Canada Pension Plan and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 Right Now

    Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): No matter what happens in the world, it's a safe bet that people will retain their appetite for entertainment. Within that category, few companies are better positioned than Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has an incredible collection of video game properties and development studios, and there's a good chance that it will be able to continue releasing new hits that power strong sales and earnings growth.

  • NIH Chief Francis Collins to resign, AstraZeneca seeks COVID treatment authorization

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel to break down the latest COVID news, including AstraZeneca’s push to receive FDA authorization for a new COVID treatment and the head of the NIH Francis Collins set to resign by the end of the year.

  • India is also staring at an energy crisis

    After China resorted to power rationing last month, Indian authorities may have to adopt similar limits if dwindling coal stores at power plants trigger a power crisis here in the coming months. Coal-fired power plants had stockpiles of coal for an average of four days as on Oct. 4, far short of federal guidelines recommending supplies of at least two weeks, according to the latest data by the Central Electricity Authority. Out of 108 plants, 16 power stations have reported fuel outages and 45 have stock for just a couple of days.

  • OPEC Is Lifting Oil and Gas Again. 5 Stocks to Play the Rising Prices.

    Oil and gas prices shot to new highs after OPEC stuck to its plan to gradually resume production. Pioneer Natural Resources, Diamondback, Devon Energy, Equinor, and Gazprom still look attractive.

  • From bratwurst to jamon: EU pork sector crown shifts to Spain

    When he was a child in Avila province, Albert Pascual's father bought 100 pigs, but the company he now leads has more than 9,000 - part of a major expansion that has put Spain on track to take over as the European Union's top pork producer this year. Germany has long topped the table of EU pork producers, but an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in September 2020 among wild boars meant it lost access to the lucrative Chinese market. That has accelerated a shift in EU production towards ASF-free Spain that was already underway, helped by its less onerous regulations in areas such as planning and use of manure.

  • BlackRock Is Adding Annuities to 401(k)s

    The investment giant said five employers have signed up for a new retirement product that will allow workers to receive a stream of payments for the rest of their lives.

  • Facedrive Announces Change of Auditor Process and Provides Corporate Update

    Facedrive Inc. ("Facedrive" or the "Company") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF) announces that it has received a notice of resignation from its auditor and the Company has begun the formal change of auditor process under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). As part of this process, the Company will soon provide further details in a reporting package regarding the auditor's resignation in accordance with section 4.11 of NI 51-102. There were no disputes with the a

  • AEO's Acquisition of AirTerra Melds Separate Parcel Delivery Visions

    It took about 10 years for logistics industry veteran Brent Beabout to develop the concept behind AirTerra Inc., a Seattle-based parcel-delivery company that he founded in August 2020. But it took just 10 months in business for AirTerra to be acquired, and the company was taken out before it ever moved a package. The unusual chain of events has a history behind it. Several years ago, Beabout (pictured) and Shekar Natarajan, chief supply chain officer of Pittsburgh-based retailer AEO Inc. (NYSE: