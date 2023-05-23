ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' (NYSE:ZIM) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.46 = US$3.8b ÷ (US$12b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an ROCE of 46%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' ROCE Trending?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 46%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 690%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 28%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 62% in the last year. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here