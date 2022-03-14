U.S. markets closed

ZIM to Launch ZIM eCommerce Baltimore eXpress (ZXB), a New Speedy eCommerce service from China and South-East Asia to the US East Coast

·3 min read
In this article:
  • ZIM

The New Service Expands ZIM's Speedy Premium Services for eCommerce Customers

HAIFA, Israel, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today the launch of ZIM Ecommerce Baltimore Express (ZXB), a new and speedy e-commerce service, in March 2022.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Logo
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Logo

ZXB will operate on the following route:
Yantian – Cai Mep - Baltimore – New York – Boston – Yantian

The service will commence with a bi-weekly frequency and build up to weekly within a few months. Exact schedule and vessels line up will be published in the coming days.

ZXB will be operated exclusively by ZIM, offering customers a wide range of advantages including the fastest transit time to Baltimore; guaranteed space and equipment without rolling; late cutoff from Asia Ports; dedicated out-of-gate lane to avoid queues in Baltimore; and expedited rail/air/road connections to inland destinations. All wrapped with ZIM's unique "A2Z" customer centric customer service offering.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO noted: "The opening of this new service is another example of our efforts to develop our speedy and dedicated premium lines, which constitute a highly competitive alternative to air freight. As part of our vision and strategy, we are taking initiatives to support our customers especially during this difficult time of supply chain disruptions. This new line is another building block in our ZIM eCommerce eXpress lines, which we launched in 2020 with our first line from South China to Los Angeles and developed to become a network of multiple lines with the addition of the new ZXB service."

About ZIM

ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, or may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, may include projections of the Company's new service capabilities and advantages, future financial results thereof, as well as its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. These statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events or results. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: market changes in freight, bunker, charter and other rates or prices, new legislation or regulation affecting the Company's operations, new competition and changes in the competitive environment, the outcome of legal proceedings to which the Company is a party, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in its 2020 Annual Report.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

ZIM Contacts

Media:

Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-8652520
shats.avner@zim.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

