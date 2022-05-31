U.S. markets closed

ZIM Logistics China (ZLC), Ladingo and ZIM Announce the Launch of ZL MAX™ - a New Service Package for Amazon Sellers and eCommerce Businesses

·3 min read

SHANGHAI and HERZLIYA, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Logistics China (ZLC), Ladingo and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services announced today the launch of ZL MAX, an innovative new service especially designed to meet the needs of Amazon sellers and eCommerce businesses in the China - US West Coast trade.

Logo
Logo

The three companies joined forces to create and launch ZL MAX, an advanced service providing a smart and speedy shipping solution that covers a full range of end-to-end logistics services.

With ZL MAX™, customers can enjoy the most comprehensive multi-channel service with various advantages, including Ladingo's dedicated digital platform that is fully integrated with Amazon. By using this platform, eCommerce businesses will be able to receive an all-inclusive online instant quote and book LCL shipments in just a few simple steps, without having to worry about additional custom charges at the final destination. The digital platform also offers customized notifications and allows customers to keep track of their cargo at any point of the journey.

ZIM Logistics China will oversee all shipment requirements from pickup to delivery at the designated Amazon FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) warehouse destination in the US West Coast. ZIM Logistics China is also directly aligned with ZIM's eCommerce Xpress Service (ZEX), ensuring fastest transit-time, secured space on board and expedited delivery at destination.

Jeff Xu, President of ZIM Logistics China: "In a world of growing eCommerce demand and ongoing supply chain disruptions, the powerful combination of ZIM's eCommerce shipping services, Ladingo's advanced digital platform and ZIM Logistics China's expertise and experience, ensure our customers top level comprehensive service and peace of mind."

Hagar Rips, CEO of Ladingo: "One of the primary factors for eCommerce businesses is having a reliable and flexible logistics solution. At Ladingo, we make the eCommerce experience easy, digital, and more accessible. Our cooperation with ZIM and ZIM Logistics China will provide customers with a diverse and completely digital cross-border solution from beginning to end."

ZIM Contact:

Media:
Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2520
shats.avner@zim.com

About ZIM Logistics China

ZIM Logistics China, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, is an international freight forwarding company offering comprehensive logistics solutions for ocean and air freight, cross-border, rail, and trucking transportation. Backed by years of experience and eCommerce industry professionals, ZIM Logistics China has all the tools to provide eCommerce customers with a wide range of end-to-end logistics services to meet their needs.

Additional information about ZIM Logistics China is available at www.zim-logistics.com.cn

About Ladingo

Ladingo is a cross-border e-commerce shipping software that makes logistics easy. We offer competitive rates and customs estimation packaged in a simple, free system. With Ladingo, you can skip all the unnecessary service providers and order shipments directly from the shipping company.

Additional information about Ladingo is available at www.ladingo.com

About ZIM

ZIM is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, and a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.

Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com

 

SOURCE ZIM Logistics China

