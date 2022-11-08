U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

Zim Selects ORBCOMM’s Industry-Leading Platform to Manage Their Fleet of Refrigerated Containers

ORBCOMM Inc.
·3 min read
ORBCOMM Inc.
ORBCOMM Inc.

Leverages ORBCOMM platform’s unique interoperability to access data from their multi-asset fleet, increasing utilization and reducing costs throughout the supply chain

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), a leading global container liner shipping company based in Haifa, Israel, has selected ORBCOMM’s industry-leading fleet management platform, ReeferConnect, for remote monitoring of their refrigerated containers. ORBCOMM will be showcasing its comprehensive ReeferConnect platform supporting all marine assets – from refrigerated and dry containers to chassis to vessels – in Booth D32 at Intermodal Europe in Amsterdam from November 8-10, 2022.

Through ORBCOMM’s software service agreement, ZIM can leverage the unique interoperability of ReeferConnect to access data from multiple types of OEM and third-party telematics devices through a comprehensive, integrated platform. ORBCOMM’s powerful ReeferConnect enables ZIM to gain full two-way command and control of their refrigerated containers, providing real-time location, reefer health status, climate control, geofence management, motion detection, and more through a single view for better decision making, business planning and service levels. Alarm generation and automated notifications facilitate rapid response and repair, significantly helping to reduce cargo spoilage and costly insurance claims. In addition, the pre-trip inspection (PTI) analysis and control feature helps expedite deliveries at ports and increase asset turns, while reducing carbon output and meeting compliance commitments for decarbonization.

ReeferConnect seamlessly integrates with ZIM’s backend system, ZIMonitor, enabling deeper data insights and maximum visibility to their refrigerated containers and temperature-sensitive cargo. With access to meaningful data from every type of telematics device deployed across their fleet, ZIM can reduce operating and maintenance costs, improve cargo care, optimize fleet efficiency and mitigate business risks associated with managing their refrigerated containers across global maritime, port and intermodal transport networks.

“ORBCOMM’s exciting service agreement with ZIM sets a new industry standard for shipping container management that helps drive more profitable operations on the road, rail and sea,” said Al Tama, ORBCOMM’s Vice President of Container and Port Solutions. “Our interoperable ReeferConnect platform provides ZIM with two-way command and control over their multi-asset fleet, enabling full visibility and traceability at every point in their global supply chain.”

“ORBCOMM’s ReeferConnect platform is dynamic and flexible, facilitating the exchange of actionable data from the wide array of telematics devices deployed across our container fleet and allowing us to view it all through a single pane of glass seamlessly,” said Gil Lehmann, Head of Global Logistics Equipment for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “We’re pleased to work with ORBCOMM on this industry-leading effort to digitalize our end-to-end supply chain, drive better business decisions and meet our efficiency and sustainability goals through their advanced platform.”

To schedule an appointment to meet with the ORBCOMM team in Booth D32 at Intermodal Europe in Amsterdam from November 8-10, 2022, please visit https://www2.orbcomm.com/book-meeting.html. Please also join ORBCOMM’s Al Tama, Vice President of Container and Port Solutions, at the Intermodal Europe breakout session, The Modern Face of Container Technology, today at 12:20 pm in the Technology Theatre to learn more about how dry container telematics solutions can change the way container lines do business.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and the most comprehensive solution portfolio in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com.

ORBCOMM Contacts

 

For Corporate Relations:

For Trade Media:

Michelle Ferris

Lina Paerez

VP, Corporate Communications

VP, Marketing

+1 703.462.3894

+1 613.875.1485

ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com

paerez.lina@orbcomm.com


