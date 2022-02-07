Zimmer Biomet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

- Fourth quarter net sales of $2.038 billion decreased 2.3% and 0.8% on a constant currency[1] basis

- Fourth quarter diluted loss per share was $0.40; adjusted[1] diluted earnings per share were $1.95

- Full-year net sales of $7.836 billion increased 11.6% and 10.3% on a constant currency[1] basis

- Full-year diluted earnings per share were $1.91; adjusted[1] diluted earnings per share were $7.37

- Company provides full-year 2022 financial guidance for RemainCo Zimmer Biomet

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported fourth quarter net sales of $2.038 billion, a decrease of 2.3% from the prior year period, and a decrease of 0.8% on a constant currency basis. Net sales for the full year were $7.836 billion, an increase of 11.6% over the prior year, and an increase of 10.3% on a constant currency basis. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $84.0 million, or net earnings of $409.2 million on an adjusted basis, and for the full-year, net earnings were $401.6 million, or $1,550.0 million on an adjusted basis.

Diluted loss per share was $0.40 for the fourth quarter, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.95. Full-year diluted earnings per share were $1.91 and full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share were $7.37. Both net sales and earnings metrics were negatively impacted in the fourth quarter by China volume-based procurement ("VBP") in our Knees, Hips and S.E.T. product categories due to a combination of variables in advance of VBP implementation. The negative impact was in line with expectations in the Knees and Hips segments, but was not anticipated in the S.E.T. product category. In S.E.T., the nationalization of the provincial Trauma products tender was announced January 24, 2022 by the Chinese government.

"As we expected, the ongoing COVID pandemic continued to pressure our business in Q4. The quarter was particularly impacted throughout December due to hospital staffing shortages and the Omicron variant surge worldwide," said Bryan Hanson, Chairman, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. "I remain confident in our ZB strategy and incredibly proud of our ZB team. We continued to execute in the quarter and are focused on delivering on our mission and driving value for all stakeholders."

1 Reconciliations of these measures to the corresponding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles measures are included in this press release.

Planned ZimVie Spin Off Transaction

Zimmer Biomet previously announced its intent to spin off its Dental and Spine businesses into a standalone, publicly traded company, ZimVie. The transaction is expected to close on March 1, 2022 and additional details will be announced in a separate press release this morning.

ZimVie will host a virtual Investor Day today, February 7, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The virtual event will feature presentations from ZimVie leaders outlining its Dental and Spine offerings, addressable market opportunity, financial outlook, business strategy and the broader organizations supporting these businesses. The event will feature a live Q&A panel following speaker presentations. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com.

Geographic and Product Category Sales

Please see the attached schedules accompanying this press release for additional details on performance in the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, including sales by Zimmer Biomet's three geographies and five product categories.

The following sales tables provide results by geography and product category for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2021, as well as the percentage change compared to the prior year periods, on both a reported basis and a constant currency basis.

NET SALES - THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 (in millions, unaudited)



























































Constant



Net









Currency



Sales

% Change



% Change

Geographic Results



















Americas $ 1,265.1



(1.5) %



(1.5) % EMEA

464.0



13.6





17.3

Asia Pacific

308.8



(21.4)





(17.5)

Total $ 2,037.9



(2.3) %



(0.8) % Product Categories



















Knees



















Americas $ 428.8



(3.7) %



(3.8) % EMEA

173.8



22.9





26.8

Asia Pacific

117.5



(15.7)





(12.8)

Total

720.1



(0.8)





0.4

Hips



















Americas

260.3



(3.5)





(3.5)

EMEA

124.8



7.6





11.1

Asia Pacific

95.6



(19.3)





(14.9)

Total

480.7



(4.6)





(2.8)

S.E.T. *

410.5



(5.6)





(4.3)

Dental & Spine

260.7



(4.1)





(3.0)

Other

165.9



11.9





14.1

Total $ 2,037.9



(2.3) %



(0.8) %











































* Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic







NET SALES - YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 (in millions, unaudited)



























































Constant



Net









Currency



Sales

% Change



% Change

Geographic Results



















Americas $ 4,800.2



10.7 %



10.5 % EMEA

1,671.1



20.1





16.4

Asia Pacific

1,364.9



5.2





3.4

Total $ 7,836.2



11.6 %



10.3 % Product Categories



















Knees



















Americas $ 1,574.2



9.0 %



8.7 % EMEA

588.9



21.3





17.9

Asia Pacific

484.8



8.2





5.4

Total

2,647.9



11.3





10.0

Hips



















Americas

997.8



6.0





5.7

EMEA

474.0



16.2





12.8

Asia Pacific

384.3



(4.2)





(4.7)

Total

1,856.1



6.0





4.9

S.E.T. *

1,727.8



13.3





11.9

Dental & Spine

1,008.8



12.5





11.5

Other

595.6



25.9





25.0

Total $ 7,836.2



11.6 %



10.3 %











































* Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic





Financial Guidance

The Company is providing the following full-year 2022 financial guidance for RemainCo Zimmer Biomet – this guidance does not include any projected financial results from the businesses that are part of the planned spinoff of ZimVie from the Company. For comparison purposes only, unaudited 2021 net sales for RemainCo Zimmer Biomet are estimated to be $6.827 billion, based on total Company net sales of $7.836 billion less the Dental & Spine product category net sales of $1.009 billion.

Projected Year Ending December 31, 2022 2022 Reported Revenue Change (4.0)% - 0.0% Foreign Currency Exchange Impact (2.0)% Adjusted Operating Profit Margin(1) 26.5% - 27.5% Adjusted Tax Rate(1) 16.0% - 16.5% Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) $6.40 - $6.80

(1) These measures are non-GAAP financial measures for which a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable efforts. See "Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About the Company

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Sales change information for the three-month period and the year ended December 31, 2021 is presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on a constant currency basis. Constant currency percentage changes exclude the effects of foreign currency exchange rates. They are calculated by translating current and prior-period sales at the same predetermined exchange rate. The translated results are then used to determine year-over-year percentage increases or decreases.

Net earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share for the three-month period and the year ended December 31, 2021 are presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on an adjusted basis. Adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the effects of certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures presented later in this press release.

Free cash flow is an additional non-GAAP measure that is presented in this press release. Free cash flow is computed by deducting additions to instruments and other property, plant and equipment from net cash provided by operating activities.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. This press release also contains supplemental reconciliations of additional non-GAAP financial measures that the Company presents in other contexts. These additional non-GAAP financial measures are computed from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as indicated in the applicable reconciliation.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the performance of the business. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful incremental information to investors to consider when evaluating the performance of the Company. Management believes these measures offer the ability to make period-to-period comparisons that are not impacted by certain items that can cause dramatic changes in reported income but that do not impact the fundamentals of our operations. The non-GAAP measures enable the evaluation of operating results and trend analysis by allowing a reader to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by these types of items that are excluded from the non-GAAP measures. In addition, constant currency sales changes, adjusted operating profit, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow are used as performance metrics in our incentive compensation programs.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for the year ending December 31, 2022. We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, we exclude the impact of certain charges related to initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation; restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives; quality remediation; acquisition, integration, divestiture and related; and certain legal and tax matters. We have not provided quantitative reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because the excluded items are not available on a prospective basis without unreasonable efforts. For example, the timing of certain transactions is difficult to predict because management's plans may change. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. It is probable that these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures may be materially different from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding financial guidance, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including any continued recovery, the expected closing date of the planned ZimVie spinoff transaction, and any statements about our forecasts, expectations, plans, intentions, strategies or prospects. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances include, but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic and other adverse public health developments on the global economy, our business and operations and the business and operations of our suppliers and customers, including the deferral of elective surgical procedures and our ability to collect accounts receivable; the failure of vaccine rollouts and other strategies to mitigate or reverse the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the failure of elective surgical procedures to recover at the levels or on the timeline anticipated; the risks and uncertainties related to our ability to successfully execute our restructuring plans; our ability to attract, retain and develop the highly skilled employees we need to support our business; the risks and uncertainties associated with the planned ZimVie spinoff transaction, including, without limitation, the significant expenses, time and efforts related to implementing such transaction, the ability to complete the transaction on our expected timeline or at all, the tax-free nature of the transaction, possible disruptions in our relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, and the possibility that the anticipated benefits and synergies of the transaction, strategic and competitive advantages of each company, and future growth and other opportunities for each company will not be realized within the expected time periods or at all; the success of our quality and operational excellence initiatives, including ongoing quality remediation efforts at our Warsaw North Campus facility; the ability to remediate matters identified in inspectional observations or warning letters issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), while continuing to satisfy the demand for our products; the impact of substantial indebtedness on our ability to service our debt obligations and/or refinance amounts outstanding under our debt obligations at maturity on terms favorable to us, or at all; the ability to retain the independent agents and distributors who market our products; dependence on a limited number of suppliers for key raw materials and outsourced activities; the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits from mergers and acquisitions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time periods; the risks and uncertainties related to our ability to successfully integrate the operations, products, employees and distributors of acquired companies; the effect of the potential disruption of management's attention from ongoing business operations due to integration matters related to mergers and acquisitions; the effect of mergers and acquisitions on our relationships with customers, suppliers and lenders and on our operating results and businesses generally; challenges relating to changes in and compliance with governmental laws and regulations affecting our U.S. and international businesses, including regulations of the FDA and foreign government regulators, such as more stringent requirements for regulatory clearance of products; the outcome of government investigations; competition; pricing pressures; changes in customer demand for our products and services caused by demographic changes or other factors; the impact of healthcare reform measures; reductions in reimbursement levels by third-party payors and cost containment efforts sponsored by government agencies, legislative bodies, the private sector and healthcare purchasing organizations, including the volume-based procurement process in China; dependence on new product development, technological advances and innovation; shifts in the product category or regional sales mix of our products and services; supply and prices of raw materials and products; control of costs and expenses; the ability to obtain and maintain adequate intellectual property protection; breaches or failures of our information technology systems or products, including by cyberattack, unauthorized access or theft; the ability to form and implement alliances; changes in tax obligations arising from tax reform measures, including European Union rules on state aid, or examinations by tax authorities; product liability, intellectual property and commercial litigation losses; changes in general industry and market conditions, including domestic and international growth rates; changes in general domestic and international economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of the ongoing financial and political uncertainty on countries in EMEA on the ability to collect accounts receivable in affected countries. A further list and description of these risks and uncertainties and other factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zimmerbiomet.com or on request from us. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 and 2020

(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)



















2021



2020

Net Sales $ 2,037.9



$ 2,085.3

Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization

661.5





647.3

Intangible asset amortization

151.9





152.6

Research and development

113.4





100.0

Selling, general and administrative

934.0





893.9

Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives

64.2





27.7

Quality remediation

20.1





15.0

Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related

13.7





8.1

Operating expenses

1,958.8





1,844.6

Operating Profit

79.1





240.7

Other (expense) income, net

(3.9)





8.0

Interest expense, net

(48.8)





(53.1)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

(165.1)





-

(Loss) earnings before income taxes

(138.7)





195.6

Benefit for income taxes

(54.8)





(138.2)

Net (Loss) Earnings

(83.9)





333.8

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

0.1





0.1

Net (Loss) Earnings of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ (84.0)



$ 333.7

(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share













Basic $ (0.40)



$ 1.61

Diluted $ (0.40)



$ 1.59

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding













Basic

208.9





207.4

Diluted

208.9





209.3



















ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 and 2020

(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)



















2021



2020

Net Sales $ 7,836.2



$ 7,024.5

Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization

2,341.0





2,128.3

Intangible asset amortization

615.7





597.6

Research and development

497.2





372.0

Selling, general and administrative

3,323.9





3,177.8

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment

16.3





645.0

Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives

129.1





116.9

Quality remediation

53.1





50.9

Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related

79.8





23.8

Operating expenses

7,056.1





7,112.3

Operating Profit (Loss)

780.1









(87.8)





Other income, net

11.8





25.4



Interest expense, net

(208.4)





(212.0)



Loss on early extinguishment of debt

(165.1)





-



Earnings (loss) before income taxes

418.4





(274.4)



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

16.3





(137.0)



Net Earnings (Loss)

402.1





(137.4)



Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

0.5





1.5



Net Earnings (Loss) of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ 401.6



$ (138.9)



Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share















Basic $ 1.93



$ (0.67)



Diluted $ 1.91



$ (0.67)



Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding















Basic

208.6





207.0



Diluted

210.4





207.0



















