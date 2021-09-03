U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

Zimmer Biomet Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter of 2021

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the third quarter of 2021. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

About the Company

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media


Investors

Meredith Weissman


Keri Mattox

703-346-3127


215-275-2431

meredith.weissman@zimmerbiomet.com


keri.mattox@zimmerbiomet.com



Ezgi Yagci

617-549-2443

ezgi.yagci@zimmerbiomet.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-quarterly-dividend-for-third-quarter-of-2021-301368736.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

