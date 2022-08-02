Zimmer Biomet Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter net sales from continuing operations of $1.782 billion increased 1.0% and 6.0% on a constant currency 1 basis

Second quarter diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.73; adjusted 1 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.82

Company updates 2022 financial guidance, raising range for full year outlook

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company reported second quarter net sales from continuing operations of $1.782 billion, an increase of 1.0% over the prior year period, and an increase of 6.0% on a constant currency basis. Net earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter were $153.7 million, or $382.4 million on an adjusted1 basis.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.73 for the second quarter, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.82.

"Our performance in Q2 was well above our own internal expectations due to stronger than anticipated COVID recovery in the quarter and the continued execution from the ZB team across our regions and segments. Despite expected increased pressure from foreign exchange rates and inflation, we are once again updating our guidance," said Bryan Hanson, Chairman, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. "We believe our focus on innovation and the transformation of our business continues to position us well for long-term growth and continued delivery for our shareholders."

Recent Highlights

Aligned with the ongoing transformation of Zimmer Biomet's business, key second quarter highlights include:

Certification in the U.S. by Great Place to Work , which recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

Launch of new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Omni™ Suite , an intelligent operating room (OR) designed to optimize surgical workflow and procedural efficiency by automating manual tasks and streamlining unnecessary technology and redundant hardware. Omni Suite's first-of-its-kind AI feature further expands the AI capabilities of ZBEdge™ , a suite of integrated smart, digital and robotic technologies designed to deliver transformative data-powered clinical insights with the goal of improving patient outcomes.

Appointment of Keri P. Mattox as Chief Communications and Administration Officer to create a function responsible for building and executing a comprehensive strategy around Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Geographic and Product Category Sales

The following sales tables provide results by geography and product category for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, as well as the percentage change compared to the applicable prior year period, on both a reported basis and a constant currency basis.

Financial Guidance

The Company is updating its full-year 2022 financial guidance to raise its previous projected ranges for revenue growth, foreign currency exchange impact, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations:

Projected Year Ending December 31, 2022

Previous Guidance Updated Guidance 2022 Reported Revenue Change (1.5)% - 0.5% (1.0)% - 1.0% Foreign Currency Exchange Impact (3.5) % (5.0) % Adjusted Operating Profit Margin(1) 26.5% - 27.5% 26.75% - 27.75% Adjusted Tax Rate(1) 16.0% - 16.5% 16.0% - 16.5% Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations(1) $6.65 - $6.85 $6.70 - $6.90

(1) These measures are non-GAAP financial measures for which a reconciliation to the

most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable

efforts. See "Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct its second quarter investor conference call today, August 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com . It will be archived for replay following the conference call.

About the Company

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet .

