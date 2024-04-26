Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$133 and falling to the lows of US$119. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Zimmer Biomet Holdings' current trading price of US$120 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 4.2% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Zimmer Biomet Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $125.05, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Zimmer Biomet Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Zimmer Biomet Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 30%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ZBH’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ZBH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Zimmer Biomet Holdings at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Zimmer Biomet Holdings and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

