Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Keri Mattox: Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Zimmer Biomet’s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Ivan Tornos, our President and CEO; and EVP and CFO, Suky Upadhyay. Before we get started, I’d like to remind you that our comments during this call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Please note, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements even if actual results or future expectations change materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties in addition to the inherent limitations of such forward-looking statements.

Additionally, the discussions on this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included within our Q3 earnings release, which can be found on our website, zimmerbiomet.com. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Ivan. Ivan?

Ivan Tornos: Thank you very much, Keri. And good morning, and greetings, everyone from Warsaw, Indiana, the orthopedic capital of the world, welcome to our Q3 earnings call. My first call as the CEO [indiscernible] organization really grateful that all of you are joining us here this morning. I’d like to begin by sharing how truly excited I am to be in the new role. Team to be a very inspiring time, not just in musculoskeletal health, which it is, but also in med-tech in general. Simply put the space is not what it used to be just so five years ago. When you look at orthopedics, when you look at the entire category, it’s changed, it’s changed a lot. Groundbreaking technologies are shaping how procedures are done beyond the backlog and continuing femoral demographics, global demand for treatment is higher than it has historically been This is driven by better clinically reported outcomes.

This is driven by shorter episodes of care. This is driven by better, more comfortable ways to do physical therapy. This is driven by greater ways to approach different disease states. And this is driven by subtle treatment migrations like the one we see here in the U.S. with a rapid shift of cases moving into an ASC while also preserving what are very compelling volume levels in the traditional in-patient and outpatient settings. So in plain English, healthy market, great patient dynamics, new technology, disruptive innovation, a lot has changed. And I don’t see us going back to four or five years ago. So again, a very inspiring time to be in musculoskeletal health and orthopedics in general. All of these market accelerating trends are opening new doors for countless patients to benefit from what we do here at ZB, which is to drive life changing solutions.

