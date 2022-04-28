U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,210.00
    +29.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,285.00
    +59.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,159.00
    +150.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.70
    +7.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.77
    -0.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.30
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2529
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7940
    +0.3500 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,340.87
    +1,188.43 (+3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.53
    +19.61 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,373.50
    -13.13 (-0.05%)
     

Zimmer Biomet's mymobility is recognized as "The Care Management Initiative of the Year" by the 2022 Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards

·2 min read
SINGAPORE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that the company's mymobility® digital care management platform won "The Care Management Initiative of the Year" award at this year's Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards.

mymobility® is a digital care management platform that uses iPhone® and Apple Watch® or Android devices to help surgeons to deliver support and guidance to their patients, as well as to assist patients to prepare for joint replacement, by providing the patient the ability to take an active role in their personal care and recovery process. The app contains personalised care plans connecting patients with their orthopaedic surgeon and health practitioners before and after the surgical implantation. Patients have access to educational content, information on exercises and frequently asked questions on personal care to optimize their recovery from the surgery.

"We are absolutely delighted to be recognized by Healthcare Asia for the second consecutive year for our ZBEdge™ Connected Intelligence Suite," said Sang Yi, Group President Zimmer Biomet Asia Pacific. "As a result of the pandemic, the healthcare industry had to immediately adapt and act in response to an unprecedented situation. mymobility® has enabled patients to receive support and guidance through a connected experience."

mymobility® is part of Zimmer Biomet's ZBEdge™ Connected Intelligence Suite of digital and robotic technologies designed to deliver actionable insights with the goal of improving patient outcomes using data-powered clinical insights.

"Innovation has been key to Zimmer Biomet's growth, and we will continue to invest in new technologies that enable us to stay true to our mission to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world," Sang Yi added.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet

