U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,686.04
    -10.01 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,343.38
    +106.91 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,950.29
    -130.58 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.53
    -13.84 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.75
    -0.71 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0064 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7620
    +0.0290 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5590
    -0.2810 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,666.50
    -1,664.82 (-3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.38
    -3.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Zimmerman Tapped as Media Agency of Record for Yuengling

·3 min read

America's Oldest Brewery to Leverage the Agency's Digital and Hyperlocal Capabilities

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --­ D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. announced today the hiring of Zimmerman Advertising as their media agency of record with the goal of driving consideration for the iconic brewery and brands. Work will commence immediately and will include strategic planning, business intelligence, media planning/buying, and hyper-local go-to-market deployment.

Yuengling America's Oldest Brewery®, has been family-owned and operated since 1829. Currently in its 6th generation of Yuengling family leadership, Yuengling is sold in 23 states. Millions of beer fans have their pick from a selection of Yuengling's renowned beers, including the iconic Yuengling® Traditional LAGER, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, and FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer TM. The diversified portfolio of distinct flavor and unparalleled craftsmanship pleases consumers of all tastes and lifestyles.

Zimmerman was awarded the business based on its strategic focus and experience growing brands through their proprietary tools, including their hyperlocal platform, which uses sophisticated modeling that includes geographic shopping patterns, competitor activity, in-market buying patterns, and psychographic/lifestyle data. The tool serves up advertising that results in higher engagement rates and increased ROI.

"We are constantly looking ways to evolve our business and best serve our loyal fans, while reaching new consumers," said Tyler Simpson, Executive Director, Marketing, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "By partnering with Zimmerman, we look forward to continuing to engage consumers with our portfolio of iconic brands through their proprietary buying tools."

"We're excited to partner with Yuengling as we see a tremendous growth opportunity for the brand. Six generations of the Yuengling family have been brewing beer that consumers love for the past 192 years, and we are going to make sure our media drives even more consideration for the iconic brand," said Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman of Zimmerman.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.
D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 23 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Zimmerman Advertising
Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Kay Jewelers, Nissan, Five Below, AutoNation, and Office Depot. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmerman-tapped-as-media-agency-of-record-for-yuengling-301456414.html

SOURCE Zimmerman

Recommended Stories

  • Box Refocuses on Hunt for Growth After Winning Starboard Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Box Inc. Chief Executive Officer Aaron Levie won his struggle late last year with an activist investor to retain control of the company. Now, he’s fighting to fend off software rivals seeking to undermine his plan to turn Box’s technology into the central platform for corporate document management.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Conviction Works for Carlyle GroupNumber of Na

  • Apple CEO paid nearly $100M, ‘Don’t Look Up’ popular on Netflix, Taco Bell debuts taco subscription

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman recaps Apple CEO Tim Cook receiving nearly $100 million in compensation, Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ breaking the weekly streaming record, and Taco Bell launching a ‘Taco Lover's Pass’ subscription that allows customers one taco a day for 30 days.

  • Kroger's timing for entering Florida looks better than ever

    Kroger Co. became a player in the Florida grocery market last year — without opening a single store.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • 2022 Faces to Watch: Google's Durham leader Kamala Subramaniam

    As Google finalizes plans for a massive cloud engineering hub in Durham, the pressure is heating up for newly tapped site lead Kamala Subramaniam.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar to $5,000 in 2022

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock looks like a coiled spring. Pandemic-related gains drove a stunning 76% surge in the online retail giant's share price in 2020. Then its stock essentially treaded water last year on overblown fears that its growth could slow.

  • Workers at unionized New York Starbucks store continue walk out over staffing, safety

    Baristas at a Starbucks Corp location in Buffalo, New York, walked off the job for a second day on Thursday in protest of what they say are unsafe working conditions amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Workers left their positions on Wednesday at the Elmwood Avenue location - the only unionized corporate-owned Starbucks store in the United States - and say they will not return until they feel safe. A third of employees there are out because of COVID-19, said barista Casey Moore, one of the union organizers in Buffalo.

  • Raytheon Technologies Is Ready for Liftoff

    In this daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see that prices declined in December below the rising 200-day moving average line but they managed to make a small double bottom pattern and have rallied into the new year. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows improvement from the middle of December, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator recently crossed above the zero line for a new outright buy signal. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of RTX, below, we can see the last three years of price action.

  • Nike sues Lululemon over Mirror Home Gym

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nike Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc of patent infringement for making and selling the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps without authorization. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Nike accused its smaller rival of infringing six patents, including through technology that enables users to target specific levels of exertion, compete with other users, and record their own performance. Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is seeking triple damages for Lululemon's alleged willful infringement, and a variety of other remedies.

  • Is Your Macy’s Store Closing? Here’s a List of 8 Stores That Are Shutting Down for Good

    Macy’s is moving ahead with its plan to close more stores this year as the retailer releases a new list of locations slated to shutter.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook Made $100 Million. He’s a Far Cry From Being the Wealthiest CEO.

    Apple has added $2 billion a day on average to its market value over the past 500 or so days, including weekends.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Was the Fourth-Quarter U.S. Sales Leader

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that it sold more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker in the fourth quarter, as ongoing supply chain disruptions continued to shake up the automotive pecking order around the world. In a related shake-up, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) topped the full-year U.S. auto-sales ranking for the first time. Ford sold 508,451 vehicles in Q4, a gain of 26.8% from the third quarter of 2021, a sign that the Blue Oval's relatively strong supply chain situation is continuing.

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • Stocks shake off topline jobs miss in midday trading

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the market action after the December jobs report.

  • 2022 Auto Industry Outlook

    Tyson Jominy, J.D. Power VP of data and analytics, joins Yahoo Finance to share the company’s outlook on the automotive industry in 2022 and beyond.

  • What iPod inventor Tony Fadell says he learned from Steve Jobs

    In a new interview, former Apple engineer Tony Fadell — who's credited with inventing the iPod and helping design the iPhone — says Jobs taught him how to anticipate and serve a customer's wishes.

  • Sonos Climbs as Win Against Google Opens Path to Patent-Royalty Accord

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. rose after winning a trade agency case against Alphabet Inc.’s Google that analysts including one at Morgan Stanley say could help push the companies into an eventual agreement over patent royalties for home audio systems.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Conviction Works for Carlyle GroupNumber of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a RecordChina Tests Thou

  • The Hidden Cost of Target Date Funds

    If you’ve begun saving for retirement, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of target date funds. They’re a common investment vehicle, often used in employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s or 403(b)s. More specifically, target date funds are exchange-traded funds or mutual … Continue reading → The post The Hidden Cost of Target Date Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Airbus faces $339 million class action suit in the Netherlands, lawyers say

    Lawyers who say they are representing "a hundred" institutional investors have filed a class action lawsuit against Airbus in a Dutch court, saying they suffered at least 300 million euros ($339 million) in damages as a result of company misconduct. The suit, filed by the Foundation for Investor Loss Compensation on Jan. 3 at The Hague District Court, says investors suffered losses after buying shares in Airbus SE that were overpriced because the company withheld information about corruption at the company. The suit also names accountants KMPG and Ernst & Young as defendants.

  • Global Gas Shortage Worsens as Emerging Asia Joins the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapIndian Oil Corp. and Gujarat Stat