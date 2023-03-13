Zimperium Named Winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

DALLAS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the only mobile security platform purpose-built for enterprise environments, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Zimperium as Gold winner in Enterprise Mobile Threat Defense and Management and a Silver winner in Mobile Application Security in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards cover various categories such as risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and more. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

Zimperium provides the only mobile security platform purpose-built for enterprise environments. With on-device machine learning protection and a single platform that secures everything from endpoints to applications, Zimperium MAPS secures mobile apps from development to deployment, encompassing centralized visibility with comprehensive in-app protection that combines inside-out and outside-in security approaches to help enterprises build and maintain secure mobile apps. Zimperium zIPS is the only on-device mobile security solution that protects enterprise mobile devices against known and unknown device, network, app, and phishing attacks at scale.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape," says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement serves as an inspiration to others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication. I, along with my team, are proud to honor your accomplishments and celebrate your success."

"We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose mobile security platform has been named a winner by the Globee Awards," says Shridhar Mittal, CEO, Zimperium. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs."

More than 250 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The judges are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security/judges/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, Cybersecurity World Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Leadership Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success Awards, and the Women In Business Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Zimperium

Zimperium provides the only mobile security platform purpose-built for enterprise environments. With machine learning-based protection and a single platform that secures everything from endpoints to applications, Zimperium is the only solution to provide on-device mobile threat defense to protect growing and evolving mobile environments. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on Twitter (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zimperium), or visit www.Zimperium.com.

