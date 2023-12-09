Zimplats Holdings (ASX:ZIM) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Zimplats Holdings (ASX:ZIM) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Zimplats Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$300m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Zimplats Holdings has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.0% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Zimplats Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 78% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Zimplats Holdings has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Zimplats Holdings' ROCE

In the end, Zimplats Holdings has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 443% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

