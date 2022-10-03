Zimtu Capital Announces 2022 European Road Trip in Geneva, Zurich, Frankfurt & Munich

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Zimtu Capital Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company is renewing the Zimtu European road trip this coming fall and would like to invite European investors to meet the Zimtu Capital team and it's attending companies at our conference events in Geneva, Zurich, Frankfurt & Munich.

This year's schedule begins with the first investor event in Geneva, Switzerland on November 1st 2022, followed by the next investor event on November 2nd in Zurich. The next investor event is taking place in Frankfurt on November 3rd and our final stop is at the 2022 Internationale Edelmetall & Rohstoffmesse (International Precious Metals & Commodities Show) in Munich, Germany.

The Internationale Edelmetall & Rohstoffmesse has been held in Munich since 2005, and features renowned speakers from all over the globe, exhibitors focused on precious metals & commodities, and the opportunity to expand your network and meet like-minded people involved in various industries.

To learn more and RSVP to any of the events, please visit: https://event.zimtu.com/.

"Between 2011 and 2016 Zimtu Capital hosted an annual bus-trip to Europe, with stops scheduled in Germany and Switzerland," enthused Dave Hodge, President of Zimtu Capital Corp. "The European road trip featured investor meetings, scheduled company presentations to retail investors, family offices and other institutional representatives, and provided networking and other business opportunities for participants at each stop, Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland, and Frankfurt and Munich in Germany. The stop in Munich will overlap with the 2022 in-person Internationale Edelmetall & Rohstoffmesse, scheduled for November 4th and 5th. If you are interested in building awareness for your company in Europe, the Zimtu road trip is a must-attend!"

Zimtu Capital Corp., Friday, September 30, 2022, Press release picture

If you are interested in participating in the 2022 Zimtu European road trip, as either a company, broker or dealmaker, please call Zimtu Capital at 1 (604) 681 1568.

Story continues

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"

David Hodge

President & Director

Phone: 604.681.1568

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/718394/Zimtu-Capital-Announces-2022-European-Road-Trip-in-Geneva-Zurich-Frankfurt-Munich



