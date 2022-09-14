U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Equity Incentive Plan

Zimtu Capital Corp.
·1 min read
Zimtu Capital Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC) (FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that at the Company's annual general and special shareholder's meeting held on July 13, 2022, the shareholders approved the Company's equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). The board of directors approved the Plan on June 8, 2022, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

The Plan is a "fixed" plan, such that the aggregate number of common shares that may be issued upon the exercise or settlement of stock options, as well as restricted share units, performance share units or deferred share units, shall not exceed, in the aggregate, 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as of June 6, 2022, such number being 5,239,796.

A copy of the Plan was appended to the Company's management information circular dated June 10, 2022, and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Phone: 604.681.1568

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715993/Zimtu-Capital-Corp-Announces-Shareholder-Approval-of-Equity-Incentive-Plan

