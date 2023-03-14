Zimtu Capital Corp Portfolio Company, Eagle Bay Resources Corp Receives Conditional Approval to Commence Trading on CSE Under Symbol EBR Wednesday, March 15, 2023

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. to commence trading under the symbol CSE: EBR following conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. has filed a final prospectus and necessary documents with the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC).

Zimtu Capital Corp. ownership of 20,500,000 Common Shares of Eagle Bay Resources Corp. adding to existing investment portfolio of publicly traded securities.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu"), is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Eagle Bay Resources Corp. ("Eagle Bay") has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and will list and commence trading Wednesday March 15, under the symbol CSE:EBR at market open.

Eagle Bay currently has 52,854,526 common Shares issued and outstanding. Zimtu Capital Corp owns 20,500,000 common shares of Eagle Bay.

David Hodge, President and CEO of Eagle Bay, commented, "We are thrilled to commence Eagle Bay Resources public listing with such a high-quality portfolio of rare earth and niobium exploration properties, now at a time when the North America is seeing increased exploration and development activities by majors and juniors alike. Eagle Bay Resources listing will significantly add to Zimtu Capital's portfolio of companies, as we hold 20,500,000 shares of the company".

Additional information about the Company can be found in the Company's final Non-offering Prospectus dated February 28, 2023, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Company's website is www.eaglebayresources.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to receipt of final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange and the expected timing of commencement of trading. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial and capital markets; uncertainties related to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions and geopolitical risk and social unrest. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of the listing of the common shares of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Listing of the common shares of the Company is subject to satisfaction of the listing requirements of the CSE, including customary deliverables in satisfaction of the conditional approval.

