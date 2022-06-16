U.S. markets closed

Zinc Chemicals Market Surpass US$ 15,935 Million by 2030 Exclusive Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Zinc Chemicals Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Zinc Chemicals Market accounted for US$ 9,962 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 15,935 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

Zinc is a chemical element with a gleaming surface that appears as a bluish-white metal. Zinc essentiality for plants was established in 1869, for experimental animals in 1934, and for humans in 1961. Zinc is used in the galvanization of other metals. Zinc chemicals like zinc oxide, zinc chloride, zinc bromide, and zinc carbonate are used in a variety of industries including automotive, agriculture, glass and ceramics, and surface coatings. For instance, zinc chloride can be used for applications such as catalysts, water treatment, production of plastic, and many others. Furthermore, zinc bromide is used as a completion fluid in the petroleum industry. Galvanization is the process of applying a zinc material to the surface of another metal in order to protect it from rust. Zinc Chemical's use in the agriculture, automotive, and construction industries is rapidly expanding owing to its unique and favorable chemical characteristics, fueling the market growth.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2941

Report Coverage:

Market

Zinc Chemicals Market

Market Size 2021

US$ 9,962 Mn

Market Forecast 2030

US$ 15,935 Mn

CAGR

5.6% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Boliden Group, Nyrstar, Hindustan Zinc, Votorantim, EverZinc Canada (GHC), Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd., Hakusui Tech Co. Ltd, American Chemet Corporation, Rubamin, Zochem, Inc., Akrochem Corporation, and Bruggemann GmbH & Co. KG.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Zinc Chemicals Market Growth Aspects

The zinc chemicals market is expected to grow significantly during the coming years due to the improvement in zinc chemical efficiency and rising agricultural demand for zinc chemicals. The expansion of the glass and ceramic materials industry has fueled the growth of the zinc chemicals market. On the other hand, the rising use of zinc chemicals in the electronics and semiconductor industries is expected to fuel the zinc chemicals market throughout the forecast period. Besides that, new rubber norms imposed in China to impact compounded rubber demand limit market growth.

Additionally, the health risks associated with zinc chemicals, such as direct contact with the eyes or skin, which can cause indigestion, irritation, and respiratory problems if consumed or inhaled, are likely to impede the market's growth. Furthermore, the unfavorable conditions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to stymie market growth.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/zinc-chemicals-market

Increased Use of Zinc Oxide in a Variety of Applications

Zinc oxide intends as both a colorant and a bulking agent. It is used in over-the-counter drug products as a skin protectant and sun block. Zinc oxide performs as a sun block by reflecting and scattering UV rays. Sunscreens can help to prevent or reduce sunburn and premature epidermis aging. Furthermore, zinc oxide nanoparticles are becoming more common in industrial products such as paint, rubber, coatings, and cosmetics. Due to their low toxicity, excellent biocompatibility, and low cost, zinc oxide nanoparticles have been one of the most prevalent metallic nanoparticles in biomedical applications over the last two decades. Zinc oxide nanoparticles have emerged as having a promising potential in biomedicine, particularly in the fields of antitumor activity and antibacterial fields.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global zinc chemicals market. North America is expected to grow significantly in the zinc chemical market due to the region's strong pharmaceutical industry. Zinc chemicals are widely used in the manufacture of rubber tires and tubes, both of which are commonly found in automobiles. The region's broadening automobile industry is expected to boost the market for zinc chemicals in the near future. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of electric mobility is expected to propel the market for vehicle tires, propelling tire consumption in the automotive sector, and driving the zinc chemical market. However, an increase in the production of zinc oxide nanoparticles from the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries owing to its ability to protect against sunburn, skin damage, and UV light protection will be a primary driver for the zinc chemical in North America. Zochem LLC, one of North America's largest zinc oxide industry players, has recently increased Palmer Holland's distribution territory into Canada. Palmer Holland's innovative distribution territory now includes the United States as well as Canada.

Market Segmentation

The global zinc chemicals market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, and application. Based on the type, the market is divided into zinc sulfate, zinc oxide, zinc carbonate, zinc chloride, and others. Based on application, the market split into rubber compounding, textiles, glass & ceramics, agriculture, paint & coatings, food & pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2941

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the zinc chemicals industry are Boliden Group, Nyrstar, Hindustan Zinc, Votorantim, Ever Zinc Canada (GHC), Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd., Hakusui Tech Co. Ltd, American Chemet Corporation, Rubamin, Zochem, Inc., Akrochem Corporation, and Bruggemann GmbH & Co. KG.

More Related Research on Chemicals and Materials Industry:

The Global Paints & Coatings Market is expected to reach a market value of around US$ 301.1 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

The Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market size is expected to reach around US$ 13.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 7.1% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


