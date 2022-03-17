Zinc Chloride Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Application and Regional Outlook | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, Competitive Strategies, and Segment Forecasts, 2022 to 2026
NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zinc Chloride Market value is set to grow by USD 177.7 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The increasing use of zinc chloride as a coagulant in the automotive industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high toxicity nature of zinc chloride leading to serious health issues may impede market growth.
Increasing Use in the Automotive Industry to Boost the Market Growth
One of the key factors driving the global zinc chloride market growth is the increasing use of zinc chloride as a coagulant in the automotive industry. Recently, many tests were conducted by powering vehicles using zinc chloride in electric vehicle batteries. Results showed that new batteries offer high speed with better energy and longer shelf life. In addition, the ability to power vehicles and other electronic appliances leading to zero emissions will further increase its demand in the global market. Moreover, lithium-ion battery is currently finding wide application in the electric vehicle automotive industry. Manufacturers in the zinc chloride market are focusing on zinc chloride battery production due to numerous benefits such as low production cost, low energy consumption, and ease-to-replace. Hence, such factors are expected to increase the demand for zinc chloride during the forecast period.
High Toxicity Nature of Zinc Chloride May Challenge the Market
One of the key challenges to the global zinc chloride market growth is the high toxicity nature of zinc chloride leading to serious health issues. Zinc chloride is extremely detrimental to the lungs and can lead to lung edema. It can result in skin irritation and burning eyes after contact. Moreover, zinc chloride can affect the gastrointestinal tract and lead to hematemesis. Zinc chloride smoke screens are used widely for civilian and military screening purposes. The use of this smoke in confined spaces for screening purposes has been widely abandoned owing to various lethal incidents. Thus, immediate symptoms such as irritation of skin, eyes, and respiratory tract are projected to hamper the growth of the zinc chloride market during the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
The market is segmented by application (dry cell batteries, water treatment, catalyst, and others). The zinc chloride market share growth by the dry cell batteries segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in the usage of electronic gadgets will create a favorable environment for the growth of the dry cell batteries market, which will support the growth of the market in focus in the coming years.
The Zinc Chloride Market Covers the Following Areas:
Zinc Chloride Market Sizing
Zinc Chloride Market Forecast
Zinc Chloride Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
AUREA SA
American Elements
Benzer Multitech India Pvt. Ltd.
Eurocontal SA
Global Chemical Co. Ltd.
Haihang Industry
Haryana Chemical Industries
Merck KGaA
Pan Continental Chemical Co. Ltd.
PT. INDO LYSAGHT
Shanxi Wencheng Chemical Co. Ltd.
Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co. Ltd.
TIB Chemicals AG
Vinipul Inorganics Pvt. Ltd.
Vishnupriya Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Weifang Hengfeng Zinc Industry
Zaclon LLC
SA Lipmes
Zinc Chloride Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 177.7 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.25
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AUREA SA, American Elements, Benzer Multitech India Pvt. Ltd., Eurocontal SA, Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry, Haryana Chemical Industries, Merck KGaA, Pan Continental Chemical Co. Ltd., PT. INDO LYSAGHT, Shanxi Wencheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co. Ltd., TIB Chemicals AG, Vinipul Inorganics Pvt. Ltd., Vishnupriya Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Weifang Hengfeng Zinc Industry, Zaclon LLC, and SA Lipmes
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
