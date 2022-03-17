U.S. markets closed

Zinc Chloride Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Application and Regional Outlook | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, Competitive Strategies, and Segment Forecasts, 2022 to 2026

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zinc Chloride Market value is set to grow by USD 177.7 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Zinc Chloride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The increasing use of zinc chloride as a coagulant in the automotive industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high toxicity nature of zinc chloride leading to serious health issues may impede market growth.

Download FREE Sample Report for Market scenarios, Estimates, and Customer Behaviour.

Increasing Use in the Automotive Industry to Boost the Market Growth

One of the key factors driving the global zinc chloride market growth is the increasing use of zinc chloride as a coagulant in the automotive industry. Recently, many tests were conducted by powering vehicles using zinc chloride in electric vehicle batteries. Results showed that new batteries offer high speed with better energy and longer shelf life. In addition, the ability to power vehicles and other electronic appliances leading to zero emissions will further increase its demand in the global market. Moreover, lithium-ion battery is currently finding wide application in the electric vehicle automotive industry. Manufacturers in the zinc chloride market are focusing on zinc chloride battery production due to numerous benefits such as low production cost, low energy consumption, and ease-to-replace. Hence, such factors are expected to increase the demand for zinc chloride during the forecast period.

High Toxicity Nature of Zinc Chloride May Challenge the Market

One of the key challenges to the global zinc chloride market growth is the high toxicity nature of zinc chloride leading to serious health issues. Zinc chloride is extremely detrimental to the lungs and can lead to lung edema. It can result in skin irritation and burning eyes after contact. Moreover, zinc chloride can affect the gastrointestinal tract and lead to hematemesis. Zinc chloride smoke screens are used widely for civilian and military screening purposes. The use of this smoke in confined spaces for screening purposes has been widely abandoned owing to various lethal incidents. Thus, immediate symptoms such as irritation of skin, eyes, and respiratory tract are projected to hamper the growth of the zinc chloride market during the forecast period.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by application (dry cell batteries, water treatment, catalyst, and others). The zinc chloride market share growth by the dry cell batteries segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in the usage of electronic gadgets will create a favorable environment for the growth of the dry cell batteries market, which will support the growth of the market in focus in the coming years.

Request for a FREE sample To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

The Zinc Chloride Market Covers the Following Areas:

Zinc Chloride Market Sizing
Zinc Chloride Market Forecast
Zinc Chloride Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AUREA SA

  • American Elements

  • Benzer Multitech India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Eurocontal SA

  • Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Haihang Industry

  • Haryana Chemical Industries

  • Merck KGaA

  • Pan Continental Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • PT. INDO LYSAGHT

  • Shanxi Wencheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • TIB Chemicals AG

  • Vinipul Inorganics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Vishnupriya Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

  • Weifang Hengfeng Zinc Industry

  • Zaclon LLC

  • SA Lipmes

Download Our FREE Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Zinc Chloride Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 177.7 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.25

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AUREA SA, American Elements, Benzer Multitech India Pvt. Ltd., Eurocontal SA, Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry, Haryana Chemical Industries, Merck KGaA, Pan Continental Chemical Co. Ltd., PT. INDO LYSAGHT, Shanxi Wencheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co. Ltd., TIB Chemicals AG, Vinipul Inorganics Pvt. Ltd., Vishnupriya Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Weifang Hengfeng Zinc Industry, Zaclon LLC, and SA Lipmes

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Dry cell batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Catalyst - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AUREA SA

  • 10.4 American Elements

  • 10.5 Eurocontal SA

  • 10.6 Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Pan Continental Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 PT. INDO LYSAGHT

  • 10.9 SA Lipmes

  • 10.10 Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 TIB Chemicals AG

  • 10.12 Zaclon LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

