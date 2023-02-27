NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Zinc Mining Market Analysis including Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2021-2026

Summary

"Zinc Mining Market Analysis including Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2021-2026" provides a comprehensive coverage on the global zinc industry. It provides historical and forecast data on zinc production by country, production by company, reserves by country, world zinc prices, zinc trade and zinc consumption. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global zinc industry. It further profiles major zinc producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

After recovering from COVID-19 in 2021, global zinc production declined by a marginal 1.2% to 12.8 million tonnes (Mt) in 2022. Peru and Australia were the major contributors to global zinc production decline in 2022, with combined output from these countries falling from 2.8Mt in 2021 to 2.7Mt in 2022. Elsewhere, production fell in Canada (-12.4%), Russia (-4.9%), and China (-0.3%), although increases in production from the US, Mexico, and India helped offset these declines, with total production rising from 2.2Mt in 2021 to 2.3Mt in 2022. Fresh COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in China, supply issues and a bleak economic outlook caused volatility in the zinc market for the majority of 2022.

Global zinc production is expected to recover in 2023, albeit by a marginal 2.0% increase over 2022.

