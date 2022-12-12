Zinc Oxide Market is Projected to Reach US$ 7.75 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research

Zinc Oxide Market is expected to reach US$ 7.75 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.84% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Zinc Oxide Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Zinc Oxide Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

High production of smart devices in the electronic industry.

A rise in demand for cosmetic products.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Zinc Oxide Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Application Type (Agriculture, Ceramics, Rubber, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others).

By Process Type (Wet-Chemical Process, French Process, and American Process).

By Grade Type (Standard, Treated, United States Pharmacopeia (USP), Food and Chemical Codex (FCC), and Others).

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Zinc Oxide Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as agriculture, ceramics, rubber, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others. The rubber segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021 and is projected to register significant growth during the review period. The growth of the segment is owing to the durability of ZnO, which is used for the vulcanization of rubber, used to manufacture tires.

Market Trends by Process Type

The market is segmented into wet-chemical, American, and French processes. The french process segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 81% in 2021 and is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period as Zinc produced by using this process is very fine in size and possesses good dispersion and slow settling rates.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 30% in 2021, as well as the fastest-growing market for ZnO during the forecast period, with China and India, being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. One of the major driving factors is the rapid growth of the personal care products and cosmetics market in the region, with China being the largest exporter of ZnO.

COVID-19 Impact on the Zinc Oxide Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Zochem Inc.

EverZinc Belgium SA

ZM Silesia SA.

Akrochem Corporation

J. G. Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Pan-Continental Chemical Co Ltd.

Umicore SA

Rubamin Limited

Showa Denko KK

Advanced Nano Technologies Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Zinc Oxide Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

