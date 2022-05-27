U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,817.60
    -670.22 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces First Quarter Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ZAIRF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC PINK: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) today filed its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. For further information on these results, please see Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR on May 19, 2022.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.)
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.)

First Quarter 2022 Highlights Include:

  • On January 18, 2022, it was announced the Company and partner Digital Energy Corp signed a host site agreement with Fresh Meadows Community Apartments in Queens, NY, to install a 100kW/1.5MWh ZESS for the purpose of demonstrating its long duration energy storage capability that included financial support by The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority ("NYSERDA"). The ZESS will support and enhance the economics of a Combined Heat and Power ("CHP") plant which is currently under construction along with an existing solar system at the Fresh Meadows Apartments, a site that is owned by Cammeby Realty Corp.

  • Ended the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 with a working capital balance of $7.5 million.

Subsequent to March 31, 2022:

  • Selected as a "Best-in-Class" solution in the Energy Storage Category for the Real Estate Board of New York's ("REBNY") 2022 PropTech Challenge.

"We continue to push hard on several key projects that are underway," said Ron MacDonald, CEO of Zinc8 Energy Solutions. "I appreciate we just announced our year end and are on top of a number of significant opportunities. As such, we look forward to providing further updates when they're available."

The Company has granted an aggregate of 6,150,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") of the Company to certain directors, officers and employees pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan which was approved by the shareholders on December 17, 2021 and RSU grant agreements with each holder. The RSUs will vest, subject to a deferral right, as to 25% every three months commencing on the date of grant being May 27, 2022. The holder can defer any vesting date at their option, on five days prior written notice to the Company and in accordance with the terms of the RSU grant notice, to the earlier of the date of a change of control of the Company and the date the holder ceases to provide services to the Company and to be an eligible participant.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions focuses on developing and commercializing its low-cost, long duration ZESS for utilities, microgrid, and Commercial & Industrial markets. By using the patented ZESS as a standalone or an enabling technology, it allows opportunities for peak demand reduction, time-of-use arbitrage, and participation in both the value stacking programs and the distributed long-duration energy storage space, all in conjunction with the opportunity for a significant reduction in carbon footprint. The long duration (8-100+ hours) ZESS has no fire and explosion risk, has no capacity fade over extensive lifetime, and offers complete charge operational flexibility.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power. To learn more about Zinc8's technology, please visit: https://zinc8energy.com/

More about the Zinc8 Energy Storage System (ESS)

The Zinc8 ESS is a modular Energy Storage System designed to deliver power in the range 20kW - 50MW with capacity of 8 hours of storage duration or higher. With the advantage of rechargeable zinc-air flow battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-duration applications for microgrids and utilities. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is determined only by the size of the zinc storage tank, a very cost-effective and scalable solution now exists as an alternative to the fixed power/energy ratio of the lithium-ion battery.

Technology

The Zinc8 ESS is based upon unique patented zinc-air battery technology. Energy is stored in the form of zinc particles, similar in size to grains of sand. When the system is delivering power, the zinc particles are combined with oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. When the system is recharging, zinc particles are regenerated, and oxygen is returned to the surrounding air.

Applications

The flexibility of the Zinc8 ESS enables it to service a wide range of applications. Typical examples include:

  • Smoothing energy derived from renewable sources such as wind and solar

  • Commercial/Industrial backup replacing diesel generators

  • Industrial and grid scale, on-demand power for peak shaving and standby reserves

  • Grid-scale services such as alleviating grid congestion, deferring transmission/distribution upgrades, energy trading and arbitrage, and increasing renewable energy penetration.

Architecture

The Zinc8 ESS is designed according to a modular architecture that enables a wide variety of system configurations to be created from a small number of common subsystems. Each subsystem implements a single element of the technology:

  • The Zinc Regeneration Subsystem (ZRS) provides the recharging function

  • The Fuel Storage Subsystem (FSS) provides the energy storage function

  • The Power Generation Subsystem (PGS) provides the discharging function

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

All statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Zinc8 Storage anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements in this press release include that we can execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low cost zinc-air battery; that our mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits; and that we can help meet the needs for secure and reliable power. Zinc8 Energy Solutions believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation: that we are not able to raise funds as expected; that our technology fails to work as expected or at all; that our technology proves to be too expensive to implement broadly; that customers do not adapt our products for being too complex, costly, or not fitting with their current products or plans; our competitors may offer better or cheaper solutions for battery storage; general economic, market and business conditions; increased costs and expenses; inability to retain qualified employees; our patents may not provide protection as expected and we may infringe on the patents of others; the completion of our planned private placement or are unable to raise all of the funds we are seeking to raise; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Zinc8 Energy Solution's public disclosure documents, copies of which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/27/c5616.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Inflation Data; Tesla Pops As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Apple Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied amid encouraging inflation data. Tesla stock jumped even as CEO Elon Musk issued a warning. Apple stock surged.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were jumping 7.5% higher as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Instead, Moderna appears to be benefiting from the overall stock market bounce. Good news for the overall stock market tends to be good news for Moderna.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis' 39% Drop Is Leading the Marijuana Sector Down Friday

    As of 12:24 p.m. ET, Aurora shares were still down 38.8%. At the same time, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 3.6%, and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) stock was down 5.3%. The plunge in Aurora shares comes as existing shareholders react to a new round of financing that the company said will bring $150 million to the company.

  • Stocks: ‘This is a rally in a bear market mode,’ strategist says

    Julian Bridgen, co-founder and president of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss this week's market action and whether or not it will carry over into next week, the Fed, and inflation.

  • Ulta stock rises, Aurora Cannabis increases finance deal, Blackberry soars on Google partnership

    Ulta shares are up after its big Q1 earnings beat, Aurora Cannabis increased its finance deal to $150 million, and Blackberry stock is surging after news of its partnership with Google.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • Qualcomm CEO: The market is making 'an absolute mistake' on our stock

    Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon weighs in on the outlook for the semiconductor industry and his company's future.

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Better Buy: SoFi Technologies vs. LendingTree

    These two fintechs are generating strong revenue growth, but have been caught up in the market swoon.

  • Why CrowdStrike, MongoDB, and Datadog Spiked Higher Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) all spiked on Friday, up 5.5%, 6.3%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:22 p.m. EDT. The PCE differs from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released earlier this month in that it weighs certain household expenditures differently and accounts for consumers substituting goods and services for other goods and services as relative prices change.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • 3 Hot Marijuana Stocks That Could Easily Turn $5,000 Into $500

    As shown by the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF's losses of more than 65% in the last 12 months alone, you can easily burn a fortune by investing it in a few of the most popular marijuana stocks. Between frequent mismatches of supply and demand and a stock market that's positively sour on high-risk growth assets like cannabis stocks, now is the time when underperforming companies are getting shaken out. Down by more than 96% in the last three years, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) remains a great option for investors who like losing money.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Even as the Market Sinks

    Stock splits have been all the rage in recent years, fueled by surging stock prices of some of the world's most recognizable companies. Worse still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled into bear market territory, down roughly 27% from its high reached late last year. Read on to find out why they picked Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from among the recent stock-split candidates.

  • Earnings: Costco gross margins fall amid higher costs, Big Lots misses estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre breaks down earnings results for Costco and Big Lots.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • Why Nvidia Stock Jumped Another 3.5% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 3.5% today as of 11:15 a.m. ET. That now marks a more than 10% rebound in the last five trading days as investors weigh data from the company's recent earnings report and financial guidance for the second quarter -- which is calling for "only" 24% year-over-year sales growth at the midpoint of expectations.

  • Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst

    There’s no escaping the difficult macroeconomic environment as was evident in Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest quarterly report. Over the past few years, the chip giant has habitually delivered beat-and-raise results. But although the company came good this time around on the “beat” element, the “raise” factor was missing. In F1Q23, Nvidia generated revenue of $8.29 billion, amounting to a 46.3% year-over-year increase and coming in above the $8.11 billion anticipated by analysts. Similarly for the bottom

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Novavax Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is very late to the party in entering the COVID-19 vaccine market. Wall Street analysts are extremely pessimistic about the stock. Novavax definitely is late in entering the COVID-19 vaccine market and still hasn't won authorization for its vaccine in the U.S. Novavax's shares really have sunk like a brick since the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Rivian Might Be Shaking Up Management. That Isn’t Why Investors Are Excited.

    Rivian Automotive is shaking up its production plans and management. “We have updated our product roadmap to drive focus and are making organizational changes to ensure rapid progress and keep pace with our projected growth,” said CEO R.J. Scaringe in an internal email quoted earlier by Bloomberg and confirmed by the company. Changes to the product roadmap—management’s plan for what vehicles to produce, and when—could mean Rivian could move forward the first deliveries of its sport-utility vehicle, the R1S, now due to reach customers later this year.