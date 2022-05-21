Zindigi Brings Pakistan's Largest Tech Event - Future Fest 2022

Zindigi is Pakistan's best digital Banking App powered by JS Bank

Featured Image for Zindigi

Featured Image for Zindigi

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zindigi - Pakistan's first customizable digital banking experience powered by JS Bank - sponsored a three-day event in Islamabad from May 13-15. Zindigi Future Fest included four conferences and an exhibition arena covering an innovation exposition and workshops by renowned local and international speakers. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Arif Alvi - President of Pakistan, Imran Haleem Shaikh, COO - JS Bank and Amer Hashmi, Chairman - Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), alongside other representatives from the public, private and tech communities.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Arif Alvi stated that Pakistan's potential lies in its youthful population and the young people hold the keys to future national progress and prosperity. Declaiming the tech industry as a jump starter for the country, he said that the youth-centric entrepreneurship and digital skill programs initiated by the Federal Government laid the foundation for ongoing sustainable growth and syncing with the passion and zeal of the IT industry. Appreciating JS Bank and Zindigi for supporting Future Fest, the President also commended JS Bank for its specially designed programs that provide women and differently abled people opportunities to secure their financial well-being.

The highlight of Day Two was Zindigi Future Fest panel discussion - Roadmap to the Future. The panel consisted of Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister of Finance - Revenue & Economic Affairs; Dr. Murtaza Syed - Governor State Bank of Pakistan; Tariq Malik - Chairman NADRA; and Imran Haleem Shaikh, COO - JS Bank, and discussed how the tech industry can provide financial stability to the youth with the help of government and private sector initiatives and support. The panel was moderated by Noman Azhar - CDO JS Bank and Head of Zindigi.

Speaking at the conference, Miftah Ismail stated that Pakistan has a rapidly growing youth population and that they are the key to national growth. He thanked the participants for their efforts and assured them of government support in terms of tax facilities and other benefits.

Story continues

Dr. Murtaza Syed, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, acknowledged Startup Grind and Zindigi for organizing and supporting an international level event in Pakistan and said that such events are the need of the time. He said that with technology, the sky is the limit, and together with the help of NADRA and supporting departments, Pakistan will soon experience digital transformation.

Tariq Malik, Chairman NADRA, mentioned that there is a liberal regulatory framework and together with the support of SBP, the launch of the RAAST was possible. Talking about digitization, he shared how E-Sahulat Franchise has helped students earn for themselves and how Biometric verification has evolved the process of account opening and onboarding the customers digitally.

Imran Shaikh thanked the Governor State Bank of Pakistan for the support on numerous initiatives on policy and regulatory framework in building the banking ecosystem. During his discussion, he stated how Zindigi has cut through the clutter through its simple, convenient, and beyond banking services to the Gen Z. Talking about supporting partnership and startup growth, he appreciated the sponsors for their trust and explained how JS Bank is making an impact by investing in different tech startups to support SME's.

The panelists visited the Zindigi stall and appreciated the stall as very creative, engaging, and a next-level futuristic experience. At Zindigi Future Fest, participants enjoyed well-curated unlimited networking and many other activities that made the Zindigi Future Fest an experience apart.

Press contact

Abida Hassanali

+923332779772

Abida.HasanAli@jsbl.com

Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



