U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,224.25
    +21.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,736.00
    +223.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,740.75
    +54.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.50
    +17.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.13
    +1.81 (+2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.40
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    28.35
    +0.34 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2226
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.13
    +0.39 (+2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4184
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5960
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,626.61
    -303.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.40
    -35.02 (-3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.47
    +78.86 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,814.34
    -45.74 (-0.16%)
     

ZINFI Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Data Security Attestation

·5 min read

Successful audit of leading partner relationship management software provider is the most recent in a series of security initiatives at ZINFI focused on the rigorous protection of customer data

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security standard is an audit report examining controls relevant to five trust services criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. A SOC 2 report describes a service organization's systems and whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust principles, and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. Like its SOC 2 Type 1 report issued in June 2020, ZINFI's SOC 2 Type 2 report did not have any exceptions and was therefor issued with a "clean audit opinion."

ZINFI Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZINFI Technologies, Inc.)
ZINFI Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZINFI Technologies, Inc.)

"Maintaining the security of customer data is an increasingly important component of partner relationship management, particularly in light of emerging data privacy regulations," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI Technologies, Inc. "The recent compliance audit is just one of a series of ongoing measures we are taking to mitigate potential data security risks and to earn the trust and confidence of our customers and the thousands of organizations they work with every day. We are pleased to learn an independent third-party auditor has confirmed we meet the criteria for SOC 2 audit Type 2 attestation, and we remain committed to adapting our platform and our processes going forward to address today's evolving data security and compliance challenges."

Security enhancements are a frequent focus of updates to ZINFI's adaptive software-as-a-service (aSaaS) platform for Unified Channel Management, which includes partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. In May 2020, ZINFI launched its platform on Microsoft Azure, leveraging Azure's multi-layer security controls to ensure access to encrypted data is managed both in motion and at rest. ZINFI also works hard to keep its customers informed about evolving security protocols, and has established resource centers on its website for both GDPR compliance and CCPA compliance to help customers and their global networks of partners understand and prepare for emerging compliance challenges.

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

About ZINFI Technologies
ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zinfi-receives-soc-2-type-2-data-security-attestation-301302593.html

SOURCE Zinfi Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Glove's $1 billion HK listing stalls, in latest blow from U.S. import ban -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Top Glove Corporation's plan to list in Hong Kong and raise up to $1 billion has been delayed as the world's largest rubber glove maker seeks to resolve a U.S. import ban on its products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The delay is another setback to the Malaysian company from a ban on imports on its products imposed in July by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) citing forced labour practices. Top Glove, which is already listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, flagged in April it would sell 793.5 million shares in the listing, half what it proposed in its application to the Hong Kong bourse in February.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Fuel Demand, OPEC+ Production Decision to Drive Price Action

    Strong U.S. economic data throughout the week and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran.

  • China factory growth picks up in May but inflation pressures build -Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace this year in May as domestic and export demand picked up, though sharp rises in raw material prices and strains in supply chains crimped some companies' production, a business survey showed on Tuesday. New orders rose at the strongest pace so far this year and a gauge for export orders was the highest since November, but the output reading, while still solid, was slightly lower than the previous month.

  • Costco disagrees with the Federal Reserve on the future of inflation

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

  • Has India’s central bank changed its mind about cryptocurrencies?

    Reserve Bank of India has told banks not to cite its 2018 circular that barred them from dealing with bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies while cautioning customers against virtual coins.

  • Exxon Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana After Seismic Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deep-water oil prospect in Ghana just two years after the west African nation ratified an exploration and production agreement with the U.S. oil titan.The company relinquished the entirety of its stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block and resigned as its operator after fulfilling its contractual obligations during the initial exploration period, according to a letter to Ghana’s government seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.Exxon controlled 80% of the block, with state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corp. holding 15% and Ghana Oil Co., the remaining 5%. The two partners will now have to search for a new operator for the block, the people said.The work done so far included processing about 2,200 square kilometers (850 square miles) of seismic data, but Exxon didn’t drill any exploration wells, the people said.Exxon couldn’t immediately comment during the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. Representatives for Ghana National and Ghana Oil couldn’t immediately be reached.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Might Get More for their Money on Coinbase

    Coinbase (COIN) is the leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, boasting of 50 million current members and numerous cutting-edge cryptocurrency products, with many more powerful new innovations on the way. The main value for COIN currently comes from its massive member network, through which it generates fees from cryptocurrency transactions. Additionally, it offers ancillary services, including a credit card and storage fees. In the future, management expects to generate most of its profits outside of its crypto brokerage business, by significantly growing several aspects of its business. Those include the company's institutional crypto cybersecurity business, crypto loan and deposit accounts, credit card offering, as well as its stakes in several different crypto-focused start-ups. Those start-ups each work on innovative new crypto products, which Coinbase expects to become massive growth engines in the future. (See Coinbase stock analysis on TipRanks) Given its diversified exposure across the cryptocurrency space, COIN is essentially a leveraged bet on the continued growth of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Therefore, it is an attractive option for crypto bulls who are looking for a way to generate cash flow and long-term growth in the sector. Something else to like about COIN is that the company is already highly profitable, despite its being a very young company in an immature industry. In fact, it directly listed its shares for public exchange only a few weeks ago. That being said, the company does face stiff competition from numerous rapidly-growing rival crypto exchange businesses such as Voyager (VYGVF) and Gemini, each of which claims its own unique competitive advantages against COIN. Ultimately, it is widely expected that such plentiful competition will cause profit margins on cryptocurrency exchange fees to compress to very low levels, similar to what is seen on other investment exchanges. As a result, COIN’s management is aggressively pushing to grow revenues and profits in its ancillary businesses, and fully expects to generate most of its revenue from other businesses within 5 years. Valuation Metrics Despite the heavy competition, COIN still has a good chance to emerge a winner in the crypto space. Thanks to its massive existing customer base and strong positioning in ancillary businesses, as well as its crypto technology that is bolstered by its small army of talented and seasoned tech employees, COIN is going strong. Furthermore, the valuation is reasonable, as the company is expected to generate $8.68 in normalized earnings per share in 2021. That puts the company’s price-to-forward normalized earnings ratio at a very compelling 27.9x for a company with such strong growth potential. Wall Street’s Take From Wall Street analysts, COIN earns an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, based on 10 Buy ratings and 4 Hold ratings in the past 3 months. Additionally, the average analyst price target of $388.86 puts the upside potential at a whopping 64.4%. Summary and Conclusions COIN has tremendous upside potential and is well-positioned to emerge a winner in the cryptocurrency space, assuming cryptocurrency can overcome its current regulatory and mainstream adoption risks. The business is likely to continue growing in line with, or even faster than, the broader cryptocurrency space, and analysts remain bullish on the shares overall. Given that the valuation remains reasonable, it could be an attractive way to invest in the continued growth of the up-and-coming cryptocurrency industry. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Samuel Smith had a long position in COIN. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Looking for a new job? Here are 6 companies you'll want to work for in 2021

    These employers got top ratings for perks like competitive pay and a quality work culture.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks with 100% Upside Potential

    Every stock investor wants a strong return; that’s axiomatic, it’s why people get into the stock market to begin with. But the markets are inherently risky, and finding the sweet spot – the right combination of risk and reward – seems as much an art as a science. You can use science, however, to minimize the risk. We’re talking about statistical science, the study of numbers, their patterns, and the relationships between them. This can give investors an objective view of the broader market or specific stocks, and can even be used to measure the success of those artists of the stock market, the professional traders and analysts. We’ve used the tools on the TipRanks platform to sort through the publicly traded stocks and find three that are showing a solid combination of risk and reward. Specifically, we’ve looked for Strong Buy stocks that have recently received a thumbs up from an analyst – along with a price target suggesting 100% or better upside potential. Doubling your money sounds like a good return, so let’s find out what else these stocks have going for them. Rezolute (RZLT) We’ll start in the biopharmaceutical industry, where Rezolute specializes in developing drug therapies – new medications – for patients with difficult-to-treat metabolic conditions. These are frequently considered orphan diseases, illnesses that have very few patients and therefore a limited market. Rezolute is currently working on two pipeline projects, both for conditions similar to or related to diabetes. The company’s leading drug candidate, RZ358, in currently undergoing a Phase 2b open-label study as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disorder in which the pancreas produces too much insulin, causing extremely low blood sugar, with cascading effects on the whole body. RZ402, the second drug candidate, is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It is an orally dosed treatment for diabetic macular edema, one of the causes of diabetic-related blindness. In its recent financial report for fiscal Q3 2021, Rezolute included development updates on both leading drug candidates. For RZ358, the company noted that the Phase 2b RIZE study is still enrolling patients and that top line data is expected to become available in 2H21. For the Phase 1 study of RZ402, Resolute announced that the trial is complete and that the initial results demonstrated that once-daily oral dosing is feasible. The company will initiate a Phase 1b trial in 3Q21, as a step toward Phase 2 studies. In financial results, Rezolute reported having on hand $32 million available in cash and equivalents, enough to fund operations into the third calendar quarter of 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s five-star analyst Douglas Tsao initiated his coverage of RZLT with an upbeat outlook, writing, “Rezolute is ready to enter the spotlight with two assets featuring novel mechanisms… Despite assets with promising data and differentiated mechanisms, Rezolute has largely been overlooked by the investment community, which we largely attribute to its entry into the public markets via a reverse merger and an OTC listing. However, with key catalysts upcoming and a recent up listing on the NASDAQ, we think it’s time for investors to pay attention to this story.” Tsao gives the stock a Buy rating and $21 price target that implies an upside of 103% for the coming year. (To watch Tsao’s track record, click here.) The Strong Buy consensus rating on RZLT shares is based on 3 recent reviews – and they are all positive, making the consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $10.33, with a $25.33 average price target, making the one-year upside potential a robust 145%. (See Rezolute’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) Next up we have Westport Fuel Systems, a company which operates in the green sector of the energy and transportation industry, producing natural gas engines and associated fuel system components, for both personal and commercial vehicles. Westport is a leader in high-pressure direct-injection technology, and also produces engines designed for propane or hydrogen fuels. Westport holds 1,400 patents or patent applications related to alternative fuel systems. Last year, the company made sales in 70 countries, for total revenue of $252 million. In the first quarter report for the current year, Westport posted revenues of $76.4 million, beating the estimates by $3.81 million and up 14% from 1Q20, putting the company on track to beat last year’s total. The company ran a net loss in Q1; however, despite missing the Street’s forecast by $0.01, the loss of 2 cents per share was far lower than the 12-cent loss posted in the year-ago quarter. Westport has a stated goal of reaching $1 billion in annual business by the middle part of this decade. Amit Dayal, 5-star analyst with H.C. Wainwright, covers this stock, and he was impressed by the Q1 results. Dayal wrote, “The YoY strength in revenues is attributed to 25.0% increase in OEM sales supported by demand for light-duty vehicles. Gross margins for the quarter improved to 17.0% compared to 15.5% in 4Q20 supported by product mix.” Turning to the company's outlook, the analyst added, “An important takeaway from the call was management's increasing focus on driving growth in North America. We believe regulatory drivers in this geography are now pressuring fleet owners to seek out cleaner emission trucks. This, in our opinion, plays into the company's available solutions that are already addressing this need.” In-line with those comments, Dayal rated WPRT shares as a Buy. His price target, at $16, indicates confidence in a 155% upside for the nest 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) Like RZLT above, Westport has received 3 positive stock reviews for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. WPRT shares have an average price target of $13.33, implying a one-year upside of 112% from the current trading price of $6.26. (See Westport’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) For the last stock on our list, we’ll turn to the fast-growing cannabis industry. Ayr Wellness is a US-based cannabis company, an MSO (multistate operator) with operations stretching from the cultivation of the plants to the distribution of the product. Ayr has dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and offers a range of products for both medicinal and recreational users. The legal cannabis market is young, and still growing quickly. In Ayr’s 1Q21 report, the company showed a 74% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $58.4 million. Ayr has been focusing on expanding its footprint. During the quarter, it closed on the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in Florida. This move added 42 dispensaries to Ayr’s Florida operation, giving the company the fourth-largest ‘cannabis footprint’ in the third-largest state. Ayr also closed on acquisitions in Arizona and Ohio, with the Ohio ops slated to begin next quarter. The company expects to enter the New Jersey market by the end of the summer. Echelon analyst Andrew Semple sees the company’s expansion as the driving force here, and he writes of Ayr, “We forecast steep growth ahead, with our forecast calling for sales to surpass $120M by Q420, more than double Q121 levels. In the quarters ahead, Ayr will benefit from first full quarter of contribution from its acquired Arizona and Florida businesses, closing of the Garden State Dispensary acquisition in New Jersey (expected Q321), significant capacity expansions across Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and Nevada (as well as MA/OH to turn online in 2022), and 14 new dispensaries in operation by YE 2021 relative to QE Q121.” Semple, a 5-star analyst rated among the top 100 analysts on Wall Street, gives the shares a Buy rating and bumps his price target up from $C70 ($58) to C$74 ($61) suggesting a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Semple’s track record, click here.) There are 5 recent reviews on this stock, with a breakdown of 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $45.58, implying an upside of 49% in the year ahead. (See Ayr Wellness’s stock analysis at TipRanks To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news," tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Second-Biggest Monthly Drop on Record

    The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Doubled Down on Alibaba. It Sold Airbnb and One Chip Stock.

    Generation Investment Management, which was co-founded by former Vice President Al Gore, doubled its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba. Generation cut stakes in Airbnb, Charles Schwab, and Texas Instruments.

  • Zimbabwe Threatens to Seize Platinum Concession From Eurasian Resource Affiliate

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s mines minister has informed Todal Mining Ltd., a venture controlled by Eurasian Resources Group, that its platinum mining concessions could be seized because no progress has been made in developing them.The Bokai and Kinonde concessions may be taken over under the “use-it/lose-it principle” which allows the state to repossess idle mining claims, Minister Winston Chitando said in a letter to Todal dated May 28 and seen by Bloomberg. The mines ministry confirmed the veracity of the document.“I note with concern that over the last few years there have been several changes to the work program to make this project progress to production stage,” Chitando said in the letter.Zimbabwe, which has the world’s third-biggest platinum group metal reserves, has struggled to develop its mining potential with investors from Russia, Cyprus, Nigeria and Kazakhstan yet to bring projects into production.The Todal assets were taken from Anglo American Platinum Ltd., which does operate a mine in Zimbabwe, more than a decade ago and handed to Central African Mining & Exploration Co. That company was bought by Eurasian Natural Resources Co., which later became Eurasian Resources Group. Central African Mining lent the Zimbabwean government $100 million at the time.‘Chance to Respond’“This is due process in the spirit of administrative justice,” Polite Kambamura, Zimbabwe’s deputy mines minister, said by phone. “We will give the asset holder a chance to respond through the mining affairs board. If there are any developments that they have made on it which we are not aware of they will make those submissions and a final decision will be made after all due process has been done.”ENRC, China Move Toward Platinum Output at Zimbabwe Deposits ERG didn’t immediately respond to questions sent by email and text message.In 2013, the government said production on the mine was due to start that year. In 2008, Camec said a mine producing 150,000 ounces of platinum annually could be built for $200 million.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Vertex Energy: Shares Could More Than Triple from Here, Says Top Analyst

    Investors are first and foremost after returns, although it is safe to assume most do not expect their investments to more than quadruple during a few sessions only. That, however, was the fortune bestowed on Vertex Energy (VTNR) shareholders toward the end of last week. Between Wednesday’s close and trotting off to the weekend on Friday, shares soared by 339%. But, if you think you’ve missed the boat, do not fret. According to H.C. Wainwright’s Amit Dayal, there’s a way to go still. Dayal reiterated a Buy on VTNR stock and increased the price target from $4 to $25. Even after last week’s mighty share haul, there’s upside of 220% from current levels. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here) So, what’s all the hoopla about? Well, Vertex has agreed to purchase Shell’s Mobile, Alabama, refinery for $75 million. The deal is expected to close by 4Q21. The company has said it intends to invest $85 million in converting the facility's hydrocracking unit to produce renewable diesel. This should be done by the end of next year, and by 2023 the move is expected to generate revenue of $3 billion and gross profit of $400 million. The deal, says Dayal, is nothing less than “transformational.” “We believe this transaction positions Vertex as a unique energy transition play where investors could reap the benefits of favorable regulatory drivers supporting the growth in demand for renewable diesel, while also benefiting from price stability (and potential improvements), in our opinion, from artificial supply constraints being imposed by the same regulations on conventional energy products,” the 5-star analyst opined. What’s more, bringing its renewable diesel to market according to the “execution timeline,” could see the company zoom ahead of most of the competition by 2-3 years, “at significantly lower capex.” This will potentially enable the company to “harvest above average margins” for the same period. Dayal thinks the Street has mostly overlooked Vertex’ various assets and cash flow generation ability, but says the deal should make the company “hard to ignore going forward.” The last remark is telling, as currently only one other analyst is following Vertex’ progress. While their rating is also a Buy, their model has not to been altered following the deal’s announcement. As such, Vertex currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, backed by a $13.5 average price target. Nevertheless, going by this figure, the shares are still anticipated to add 73% of muscle over the next 12 months. (See Vertex stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Top 5 Companies Owned by Ford

    Discover some of Ford Motor Company's most important subsidiaries and joint ventures and what they do to further Ford's business interests.

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • DCG’s Barry Silbert: ‘Dogecoin Is Overvalued’

    The Dogecoin price may be finishing May off its highs for the month, but it has still been a rock star asset after advancing more than 6,000% year-to-date.

  • Why an Inflation-Driven Selloff Might Be a Good Thing

    A sharp rise in inflation wouldn't mean that the market will fall into an abyss—just that investors will need to reassess how to price stocks before the rally can continue.