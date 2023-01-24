U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

ZINFI Releases New Complimentary Best Practices Guide on Partner Onboarding

·4 min read

New guidebook offers a comprehensive overview of Partner Onboarding and provides readers with step-by-step guidance to partner onboarding using channel marketing management software

Download Now

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, today announced that its latest guidebook, the Partner Onboarding Best Practices Guide, is now available as a complimentary downloadable eBook. The guidebook is aimed at individuals and organizations interested in bringing a structured approach to developing a partner onboarding program that targets and enables high-potential partners quickly, keeps them engaged and helps them succeed over the long term.

ZINFI Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZINFI Technologies, Inc.)
ZINFI Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZINFI Technologies, Inc.)

The Partner Onboarding Best Practices Guide has two main parts.

  • Part I provides an overview of partner onboarding, with an emphasis on streamlining and automating complex processes using purpose-built channel marketing management software. Topics include onboarding affiliate partners, overcoming challenges with the use of a partner relationship management tool and evaluating onboarding software. Several chapters offer step-by-step guidance in aligning onboarding practices with business strategy and partner types.

  • Part II of the guidebook is a detailed look at Unified Channel Management (UCM), a rigorously integrated approach to channel automation that helps organizations align channel policies, channel people, business process automation and channel partners to build a high-performing global channel. Part II begins with a definition of UCM, provides an overview of core and expanded modules for channel marketing automation, and describes in detail platforms for affiliate marketing management (AMM), partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM).

"Partner ecosystems are now at the center of business strategy for successful enterprises, and those companies understand that a carefully designed partner onboarding program is an essential part of building a robust channel at scale," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "ZINFI's new Partner Onboarding Best Practices Guide provides a valuable overview of the entire onboarding process, and provides concrete advice for organizations using channel automation to effectively recruit, register, train, enable and reward partners of all types in a hyper-personalized way. The guidebook will help all kinds of organizations understand the strategies, programs and technologies they need to successfully onboard partners and ensure partners are actively engaged in the partner ecosystem."

The Guidebook can be downloaded here: https://www.zinfi.com/guidebooks/partner-onboarding/.

In 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in a Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

In addition, ZINFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Winter 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's Partner Relationship Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on Partner Relationship Management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through four core state-of-the-art SaaS applications — affiliate marketing management automation, partner relationship management automation, partner marketing management automation and partner incentives management automation. In 26 countries, these four core UCM SaaS applications are also locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zinfi-releases-new-complimentary-best-practices-guide-on-partner-onboarding-301729188.html

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.

