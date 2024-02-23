Zinnwald Lithium Insider Purchases Yet To Pay Off Regardless Of Recent Strength

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased €110.7k worth of Zinnwald Lithium Plc (LON:ZNWD) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 15% over the past week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still €43k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zinnwald Lithium

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO, Secretary & Director Osman Rifaat for UK£71k worth of shares, at about UK£0.11 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.066. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Notably Osman Rifaat was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.03m shares worth UK£111k. On the other hand they divested 1.03m shares, for UK£111k. In total, Zinnwald Lithium insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Zinnwald Lithium

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Zinnwald Lithium insiders own about UK£6.1m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Zinnwald Lithium Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Zinnwald Lithium insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Zinnwald Lithium has 6 warning signs (5 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

