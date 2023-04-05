ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2023
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 18% in Q1 compared with the previous year.
The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 135.4 (119.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 9.9 (9.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 12% to SEK 145.3 (129.4) million compared with the previous year.
The group revenue increased with 18% for Q1 2023 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 393.0 (334.4) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
23-mar
22-mar
Change
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Change
The Nordics
26.0
32.8
-21 %
72.8
80.3
-9 %
Central Europe
35.4
22.2
59 %
90.8
59.1
54 %
East Europe
34.6
31.5
10 %
92.6
83.4
11 %
South & West Europe
18.7
14.3
31 %
49.0
38.1
29 %
The Baltics
7.7
6.7
15 %
21.1
18.3
15 %
North America
7.1
5.4
31 %
19.6
14.1
39 %
Asia-Pacific
4.5
6.1
-26 %
15.6
16.4
-5 %
Africa
1.4
0.5
180 %
3.8
1.4
171 %
Zinzino
135.4
119.5
13 %
365.3
311.1
17 %
Faun Pharma
9.9
9.9
0 %
27.7
23.3
19 %
Zinzino Group
145.3
129.4
12 %
393.0
334.4
18 %
Countries in regions:
The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
North America: Canada, USA
Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinizno.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
The following files are available for download:
2303 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-q1-2023-301790532.html