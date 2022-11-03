ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2022
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 22%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% and amounted to SEK 125.4 (102.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 12% and amounted to SEK 4.8 (4.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22% to SEK 130.2 (106.7) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – October 2022 increased by 6% to SEK 1144.0 (1076.1) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
22-Oct
21-Oct
Change
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Change
The Nordics
27.8
29.2
-5 %
263.5
300.4
-12 %
Central Europe
27.3
18.1
51 %
223.7
180.6
24 %
East Europe
29.8
24.3
23 %
267.6
262.3
2 %
South & West Europe
15.8
11.5
37 %
129.9
114.4
14 %
The Baltics
6.7
6.1
10 %
59.3
58.3
2 %
North America
11.0
4.4
150 %
63.1
40.5
56 %
Asia-Pacific
5.9
8.8
-33 %
63.5
68.1
-7 %
Africa
1.1
0.0
7.3
0.0
Zinzino
125.4
102.4
22 %
1077.9
1024.6
5 %
Faun Pharma
4.8
4.3
12 %
66.1
51.5
28 %
Zinzino Group
130.2
106.7
22 %
1144.0
1076.1
6 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlansds, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen
CEO Zinzino
+47 (0) 932 25 700,
zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 09:00 the 3rd of November 2022.
The following files are available for download:
2210 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-october-2022-301667289.html