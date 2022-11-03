U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.50
    -7.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,140.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,913.00
    -31.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.50
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.49
    -1.51 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.20
    -21.80 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.52 (-2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9769
    -0.0050 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    +0.33 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1264
    -0.0127 (-1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1790
    +0.4770 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,321.81
    -137.11 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.64
    -8.50 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,092.52
    -51.62 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2022

·2 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 22%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% and amounted to SEK 125.4 (102.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 12% and amounted to SEK 4.8 (4.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22% to SEK 130.2 (106.7) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – October 2022 increased by 6% to SEK 1144.0 (1076.1) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

                                   

                                   

Regions, mSEK

                                   

22-Oct

                                   

21-Oct

                                   

Change

                                   

YTD 2022

                                   

YTD 2021

                                   

Change

                                               

                                   

The Nordics

 

27.8

 

29.2

 

-5 %

 

263.5

 

300.4

 

-12 %

 

                                   

Central Europe

 

27.3

 

18.1

 

51 %

 

223.7

 

180.6

 

24 %

 

                                   

East Europe

 

29.8

 

24.3

 

23 %

 

267.6

 

262.3

 

2 %

 

                                   

South & West Europe

 

15.8

 

11.5

 

37 %

 

129.9

 

114.4

 

14 %

 

                                   

The Baltics

 

6.7

 

6.1

 

10 %

 

59.3

 

58.3

 

2 %

 

                                   

North America

 

11.0

 

4.4

 

150 %

 

63.1

 

40.5

 

56 %

 

                                   

Asia-Pacific

 

5.9

 

8.8

 

-33 %

 

63.5

 

68.1

 

-7 %

 

                                   

Africa

 

1.1

 

0.0


 

7.3

 

0.0


                                   

Zinzino

 

125.4

 

102.4

 

22 %

 

1077.9

 

1024.6

 

5 %

 

                                   

Faun Pharma

 

4.8

 

4.3

 

12 %

 

66.1

 

51.5

 

28 %

 

                                   

Zinzino Group

 

130.2

 

106.7

 

22 %

 

1144.0

 

1076.1

 

6 %

 

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlansds, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen
CEO Zinzino
+47 (0) 932 25 700,
zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 09:00 the 3rd of November 2022.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3660370/1647946.pdf

2210 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-october-2022-301667289.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Dow ends 500 points lower, Nasdaq falls 3.4% after Fed raises rates, Powell signals terminal interest rate will be higher than expected

    U.S. stock indexes finished lower on Wednesday after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate and hinted at a potential slowdown in its effort to tighten monetary policy, but Powell said that the terminal interest rate may be higher than previously expected.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Ex-Fed Chief Greenspan Sees Dollar With ‘Tailwind’ Into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan sees a monetary “tailwind” for the dollar in the coming year even in the event that US monetary policymakers slow or halt their current interest-rate hiking campaign.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussi

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lumen Technologies stock drops 14% after Q3 earnings, sales miss

    Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. fell more than 13% in the extended session Wednesday after the telecommunications company reported a quarterly miss. Lumen earned $578 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $544 million, or 51 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding one-time items, Lumen earned 14 cents a share in the quarter. Revenue fell to $4.39 billion from $4.89 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lumen to report adjusted EPS of 36 cents a share on s

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • PayPal Expected to Post Drop in Earnings

    PayPal may be in the midst of a turnaround but Wall Street still expects the payments company to post a sharp drop in earnings when it reports third-quarter financial results after the bell Thursday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect that PayPal (ticker: PYPL) will earn $0.63 a share on $6.8 billion in revenue, according to generally accepted accounting principles. In the year-ago quarter, PayPal posted GAAP earnings of $0.92 per share on $6.2 billion in revenue.

  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 39.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Airbnb earnings: Why the stock is down despite a profitable quarter

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Airbnb.

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Barrick (GOLD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Barrick's (GOLD) third-quarter results are expected to reflect lower realized gold prices and a decline in gold production.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • 11 Best Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best mid-cap dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Dividends have historically been an effective hedge against inflation. For example, the S&P 500 declined from 120 to 62.28 in October 1974 […]

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1% and 19.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Return Trends At Transocean Holdings Bhd (KLSE:TOCEAN) Aren't Appealing

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and...