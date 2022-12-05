ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT NOVEMBER 2022
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 159.6 (140.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 5% and amounted to SEK 5.8 (5.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13% to SEK 165.4 (146.3) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - November 2022 increased by 7% to SEK 1312.6 (1222.4) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
22-Nov
21-Nov
Change
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Change
The Nordics
27.9
32.0
-13 %
292.0
332.5
-12 %
Central Europe
38.1
24.9
53 %
262.4
205.5
28 %
East Europe
46.1
41.3
12 %
314.3
303.6
4 %
South & West Europe
19.4
15.5
25 %
149.6
129.9
15 %
The Baltics
11.0
10.3
7 %
70.5
68.5
3 %
North America
7.8
4.7
66 %
71.4
45.2
58 %
Asia-Pacific
7.8
11.5
-32 %
71.6
79.6
-10 %
Africa
1.5
0.6
150 %
8.8
0.6
1367 %
Zinzino
159.6
140.8
13 %
1240.6
1165.4
6 %
Faun Pharma
5.8
5.5
5 %
72.0
57.0
26 %
Zinzino Group
165.4
146.3
13 %
1312.6
1222.4
7 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
This disclosure contains information that Zinzino is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-12-2022 11:00 CET.
