ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT NOVEMBER 2022

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 159.6 (140.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 5% and amounted to SEK 5.8 (5.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13% to SEK 165.4 (146.3) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - November 2022 increased by 7% to SEK 1312.6 (1222.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 22-Nov 21-Nov Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change The Nordics 27.9 32.0 -13 % 292.0 332.5 -12 % Central Europe 38.1 24.9 53 % 262.4 205.5 28 % East Europe 46.1 41.3 12 % 314.3 303.6 4 % South & West Europe 19.4 15.5 25 % 149.6 129.9 15 % The Baltics 11.0 10.3 7 % 70.5 68.5 3 % North America 7.8 4.7 66 % 71.4 45.2 58 % Asia-Pacific 7.8 11.5 -32 % 71.6 79.6 -10 % Africa 1.5 0.6 150 % 8.8 0.6 1367 % Zinzino 159.6 140.8 13 % 1240.6 1165.4 6 % Faun Pharma 5.8 5.5 5 % 72.0 57.0 26 % Zinzino Group 165.4 146.3 13 % 1312.6 1222.4 7 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

