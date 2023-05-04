ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2023
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% and amounted to SEK 115.9 (95.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 9% and amounted to SEK 5.3 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20% to SEK 121.2 (100.8) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – April 2023 increased by 18% to SEK 514.9 (435.2) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
23-Apr
22-Apr
Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Change
The Nordics
21.5
24.5
-12 %
95.0
104.7
-9 %
Central Europe
29.1
19.8
47 %
120.0
78.9
52 %
East Europe
30.5
23.8
28 %
123.1
107.2
15 %
South & West Europe
15.6
11.0
42 %
64.6
49.2
31 %
The Baltics
7.0
5.1
37 %
28.1
23.4
20 %
North America
5.9
4.4
34 %
25.5
18.5
38 %
Asia-Pacific
5.3
5.9
-10 %
20.9
22.3
-6 %
Africa
1.0
0.5
100 %
4.8
1.9
153 %
Zinzino
115.9
95.0
22 %
482.0
406.1
19 %
Faun Pharma
5.3
5.8
-9 %
32.9
29.1
13 %
Zinzino Group
121.2
100.8
20 %
514.9
435.2
18 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
