ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% and amounted to SEK 115.9 (95.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 9% and amounted to SEK 5.3 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20% to SEK 121.2 (100.8) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – April 2023 increased by 18% to SEK 514.9 (435.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 23-Apr 22-Apr Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change The Nordics 21.5 24.5 -12 % 95.0 104.7 -9 % Central Europe 29.1 19.8 47 % 120.0 78.9 52 % East Europe 30.5 23.8 28 % 123.1 107.2 15 % South & West Europe 15.6 11.0 42 % 64.6 49.2 31 % The Baltics 7.0 5.1 37 % 28.1 23.4 20 % North America 5.9 4.4 34 % 25.5 18.5 38 % Asia-Pacific 5.3 5.9 -10 % 20.9 22.3 -6 % Africa 1.0 0.5 100 % 4.8 1.9 153 % Zinzino 115.9 95.0 22 % 482.0 406.1 19 % Faun Pharma 5.3 5.8 -9 % 32.9 29.1 13 % Zinzino Group 121.2 100.8 20 % 514.9 435.2 18 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino

