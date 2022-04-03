U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.87 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +41.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5000
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,412.02
    +470.05 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.53 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.42 (-0.56%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Zio® by iRhythm Shown to Prevent Hospital Admissions, Aid in Early Detection of AF

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
iRhythm
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IRTC
iRhythm
iRhythm

  • New clinical research presented at ACC.22 shows that the Zio service is a viable solution for the early detection of silent atrial fibrillation

  • Additional data shows that Zio AT can positively impact hospital resources – saving one healthcare system 136 inpatient hospitalization days

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, announces the results of three clinical research studies presented at The American College of Cardiology’s 71st Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.22). The new clinical evidence:

  • Further validates the Zio service as a viable solution for the early detection of atrial fibrillation (AF),1 helping undiagnosed populations effectively seek treatment before more serious problems can occur.

  • Shows that the Zio service can positively impact hospital resources2 – a crucial benefit during the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Supports the need for monitoring post-TAVR discharge in high-risk patient populations.3

“As the healthcare system continues to progress towards value-based medicine, we recognize that providers are increasingly challenged to improve clinical outcomes for patients while controlling costs,” said Dietra Jones, Executive Vice President, Clinical Operations at iRhythm. “We are excited that these new data continue to demonstrate that Zio’s clinical accuracy is beneficial in directing patient care across a variety of settings, while improving clinical workflows and hospital capacity. We are also particularly encouraged to see further evidence of Zio’s ability to support early detection and diagnosis of AF in moderate-risk populations.”

The Syncope study, titled “Syncope Pathway Using Live Ambulatory Monitoring Streamlines ER Patient Disposition,” found that Zio AT was able to monitor and aid in diagnosis of qualified syncope patient candidates in an outpatient setting. Implementation of Zio AT allowed health systems to safely monitor patients upon discharge, avoiding a potential 24-48 hour hospital stay. Additionally, 8.2% of patients had an arrhythmia event triggering an MD notification. Nearly half (46%) of these occurred after 48 hours (longer than atypical inpatient stay) – demonstrating the importance of 14-day monitoring with Zio AT. Finally, it was concluded that use of Zio AT saved the healthcare system an estimated 136 inpatient hospitalization days.

The GUARD-AF study, titled “A Randomized Clinical Trial Of Screening For Atrial Fibrillation With A 14-day Patch Monitor: Analysis Of ECG Recordings From The GUARD-AF Study,” reports the initial findings in 5,713 patients who wore the Zio XT monitor. Among the older primary care population in the study, 4.5% had AF detected within two weeks of monitoring: 0.5% of screened participants had persistent AF and 4% had paroxysmal AF detected.

Lastly, research highlighted in the Rutgers-TAVR study, titled “Ambulatory Electrocardiographic Monitoring Following Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) In Different Age Groups,” demonstrates that monitoring with Zio AT post-TAVR discharge can identify AF, high degree atrioventricular block (HAVB), and supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) in patients who are at risk for arrhythmic disorders. During monitoring, in which patients wore the device for up to 14 days, the most common arrhythmias were AF (25%) followed by HAVB (7%) and SVT > 30 secs (6%). The results support the need for monitoring post-TAVR discharge in high-risk patient populations.

To learn more about iRhythm, please visit the website.

Disclaimer: Zio is not intended for critical care patients.

About the Syncope Study
Authors: Bobbi L. Hoppe, Anna Rees, Sonali Parmar, Mike Hsu, Lori Crosson, Katie Lindgren, Cameron Berg, Jeff Vespa, North Memorial Health, iRhythm Technologies

Implementation of an evidence-based syncope pathway (SP) using remote near real-time telemetry monitoring allows health systems to safely monitor appropriate patients upon discharge, avoiding a potential 24-48 hour hospital stay. A SP was developed in which patients were stratified into low, medium, and high-risk groups based on medical history and Canadian Syncope Risk Score. The SP identified appropriate patients for monitoring via Zio AT. 183 patients were discharged with a Zio AT device from the emergency department. 8.2% (15/183) of patients had an arrhythmia event triggering an MD notification (MDN). Average time from Zio AT application to MDN was 89 hours. 62% of the MDNs occurred after the 24-hour period and 46% of MDNs occurred after the 48 hours. The SP using Zio AT was advantageous to hospital workflow, improving hospital capacity by decreasing syncope inpatient hospitalization rates and saving the healthcare system 136 inpatient hospitalization days. Additionally, average time to MDN notification period was well outside the typical window of a hospital stay for syncope.

About the GUARD-AF Study
Authors: Daniel E. Singer, Steven Atlas, Alan S. Go, Renato D. Lopes, Steven Lubitz, David McManus, James H. Revkin, Donna Mills, Lori Crosson, Judith C. Lenane, Ronald S. Aronson, Bristol Myers Squibb

A randomized trial of screening for AF in individuals ≥ 70 years old without AF was done using a Zio XT monitor and compared, 1:1, to usual care. 5,720 participants returned Zio XT monitors (13.9 days median wear time) with analyzable data (98.4% median analyzable time). 255 (4.5%) participants had AF, including 30 (0.5%) with 100% AF. AF was more common in those ages ≥ 80 (1.0%) than among younger participants (0.40%), p < .01. In the 225 participants with paroxysmal AF (PAF), median AF “burden” was 0.48% (0.016-2.5) of time monitoring [78 (3.2, 454) minutes]. In GUARD-AF’s older primary care population, 0.5% of screened participants had persistent AF and 4% had PAF detected within two weeks of monitoring. In those with PAF, average AF burden was low but >25% had an episode of ≥4.6 hours of continuous AF, suggesting increased stroke risk. The need for stroke-preventive interventions (e.g., anticoagulants) for screen-detected PAF remains a critically important research question.

About the Rutgers-TAVR Study
Authors: Alexis K. Okoh, Mike Hsu, Lori Crosson, Alan Wilk, John Kassotis, Leonard Y. Lee, Mark J. Russo

Consecutive patients who underwent TAVR at a single center and discharged home with continuous AECG for 14 days using Zio AT were enrolled into a prospectively maintained database between June 2019 and September 2021. During the 14-day period of monitoring, the most common arrhythmias were AF (25%), followed by high-degree atrioventricular or HAVB (7%) and SVT > 30 secs (6%). The incidence of AF was 29.8% in the < 65-year group and 22.1% and 25.1% in the 65-75 and > 75-year groups respectively [p>0.05]. HAVB was significantly higher in the >75-year (8.1%) group than the 65-75 (5.3%) or < 65 (3.5%) groups (p <0.05). Continuous 14-day AECG monitoring after TAVR showed AF in about one out of every four patients which was similar across all age groups. There was a higher incidence of HAVB in elderly patients than the younger ones. These results not only support AECG monitoring for HAVB during post-TAVR discharge, but also the need for monitoring for AF as the use of TAVR expands to lower risk categories.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change the clinical management of patients.

Investor Relations Contact:
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact:
Morgan Mathis
(310) 528-6306
irhythm@highwirepr.com

1 Daniel E. Singer et al. A Randomized Clinical Trial Of Screening For Atrial Fibrillation With A 14-day Patch Monitor: Analysis Of ECG Recordings From The Guard-AF Study. Presented at: American College of Cardiology’s 71st Annual Scientific Session & Expo; April 2-4, 2022; Washington, DC.
2 Bobbi L. Hoppe et al. Syncope Pathway Using Live Ambulatory Monitoring Streamlines ER Patient Disposition. Presented at: American College of Cardiology’s 71st Annual Scientific Session & Expo; April 2-4, 2022; Washington, DC.
3 Alexis K. Okoh et al. Ambulatory Electrocardiographic Monitoring Following Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) In Different Age Groups. Presented at: American College of Cardiology’s 71st Annual Scientific Session & Expo; April 2-4, 2022; Washington, DC.


Recommended Stories

  • Application Components More Important Than High GRE And GPA Scores

    Strong essays, interviews, and recommendations carry more weight than numbers alone in MBA admissions, experts say. The three key components play a significant role in showing admissions officers who an applicant is beyond a high GPA or accomplished resume. Stacy Blackman, founder of Stacy Blackman Consulting, says that while there isn’t one “most important” part of an application, essays interviews, and recommendations are critical elements.

  • Review: Mimosa-flavored hard cider, anyone? Why the apple-based beverage is being transformed into a brunch drink

    When is a hard cider more like a morning cocktail? Woodchuck Hard Cider, the Vermont-based brand that’s been around since 1991, recently rolled out its Brunch Box, which features what it bills as four “innovative” ciders: Mimosa, Paloma, Bellini and Pearsecco (the latter is like Prosecco, but with, well, pears). Actually, flavored hard cider has been around for a few years.

  • Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana, Studies Say

    The use of marijuana has become fairly mainstream, both as a recreational drug and for medical therapeutics. "As with nearly everything else about cannabis, how safe or dangerous it is remains hotly debated," says Peter Grinspoon, MD. "As a primary care doctor, I have to ask myself: is cannabis safer than the alternatives I would be prescribing? For example, if I'm treating a patient for chronic pain, is cannabis safer than opiates? Medication risks must be balanced against the safety concerns o

  • NYC top health official refers to White women as 'birthing people,' calls Black and Hispanic women 'mothers'

    A top health official in New York City is facing backlash after a series of tweets she posted calling white mothers “birthing people” and minority mothers “mothers."

  • Another COVID-19 variant? Health officials say be aware of omicron BA.2, but don't panic

    The newest COVID-19 variant, a subvariant of omicron, is quickly becoming the dominant strain of the virus.

  • 3 CEOs to Invest In

    Looking for a healthcare stock with strong leadership? Our roundtable likes Immunocore, Axsome Therapeutics, and GlaxoSmithKline.

  • Virus Experts Warn This Could Happen Next

    It's been two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and it looks like the virus is here to stay for the time being, according to experts. While COVID has proven to be unpredictable and hard to pinpoint what will happen next, one thing researchers can agree on is that the virus will keep mutating and creating more variants. "COVID is a virus that will continue to mutate and spread throughout the U.S.; how severe each variant and sub-variant will be remains

  • GOP Congressional Candidate Believes 'Abortion Is A Human Sacrifice' To Demons

    Economist Tim Reichert has also argued that birth control contributes to rape.

  • Amy Schumer reveals struggling with a disorder called trichotillomania: What is it?

    Trichotillomania is a mental health condition marked by repetitive hair pulling that is classified within body-focused repetitive behaviors that many people struggle with.

  • Coronavirus cases are spiking elsewhere. Will L.A. County be hit hard or be spared?

    After declines in coronavirus cases, Los Angeles County has hit another plateau this week amid the spread of highly infectious BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

  • U.S. FDA approves Gilead cell therapy for earlier lymphoma

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved expanded use of Yescarta, a cell therapy made by Gilead Sciences Inc's Kite unit, as a first option after chemotherapy for adults with an advanced, aggressive form of blood cancer. The one-time treatment was initially approved in 2017 for patients with large B-cell lymphoma who did not respond to at least two previous rounds of therapy. Yescarta is part of a class of treatments known as CAR-Ts, which involve taking immune system blood cells from a patient, shipping them to a plant to be re-engineered to better fight certain cancers and then returning them to the patient.

  • Oregon decriminalized drugs in 2020: How's it going?

    Oregon voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs after being told it was a way to establish and fund addiction recovery centers that would offer people aid instead of incarceration. With Oregon being the first state in America to decriminalize possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs, its program is being watched as a potential model for other states. Under Ballot Measure 110, possession of controlled substances is now a newly created Class E “violation," instead of a felony or misdemeanor.

  • Customers Love These 3 Healthcare Companies

    Net Promoter Scores can provide insights into customer satisfaction, and possibly lead to market-beating returns.

  • Opinion: After midwife-licensing hearing, I'm appalled with Iowa's medical lobby.

    Des Moines advocate: If hospitals and physicians truly care about improving patient outcomes, they will support the original bill as written.

  • Opinion: Exercise and determination changed the life of this 'couch potato' retiree

    Retired Clemson U. professor describes his journey from 'couch potato' to 'healthy, happy old codger.' He hopes to encourage other seniors.

  • Fertility Doc Screw-Up Leads Woman to Abort at 6 Months, Suit Says

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/NY Fertility InstituteA woman who was almost six months pregnant had an abortion after she learned that her fertility doctor gave her a stranger’s embryo—some two decades after he allegedly did the same thing to another woman, according to a federal lawsuit.In the complaint filed this week in Manhattan, the woman and her husband say they could have terminated the pregnancy earlier but the clinic, New York Fertility Institute, kept giving

  • Cause of death revealed months after Christy Giles and friend were dumped outside of hospitals

    Friends died after partying in Los Angeles in November and three men have been charged in connection

  • These Popular Drinks May Increase Cancer Risk, New Study Suggests

    If you're grabbing a beverage on the go, unless you're specifically looking for organic or all-natural options, odds are you're going to end up drinking something with at least some ingredients you don't recognize. Some of those substances, however, could be putting your health at risk.Now, a new study suggests that ingesting artificial sweeteners often found in drinks like soda and energy drinks can leave you in greater danger of getting cancer.In the study, published in late March in the journ

  • Reata Stock Enjoys A Two-Day Climb — Why It Could Still Be Facing Everest

    U.S. officials will soon examine Reata's request to treat a neurodegenerative condition, and RETA stock continued its two-day climb Friday.

  • Man arrested for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz if he didn’t return calls

    Man has history of mental illness, mother told authorities