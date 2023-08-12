Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.41 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Zions Bancorporation National Association investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.41 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.64 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Zions Bancorporation National Association has a trailing yield of approximately 4.3% on its current stock price of $38.3. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Zions Bancorporation National Association's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Zions Bancorporation National Association paying out a modest 29% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Zions Bancorporation National Association's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Zions Bancorporation National Association has delivered 45% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Zions Bancorporation National Association for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Zions Bancorporation National Association that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while Zions Bancorporation National Association looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Zions Bancorporation National Association that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

