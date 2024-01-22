Zions Rises on 2024 Net Interest Income Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Zions Bancorp shares rose after the company gave a forecast for 2024 net interest income that was higher than some analysts are estimating for the year.

The Salt Lake City-based bank said it expects NII — the difference between what banks make from lending and what they pay for deposits — to be “slightly decreasing” this year. By the fourth quarter, NII “is expected to be stable to slightly increasing” from a year earlier, Zions said in an earnings presentation Monday.

“We are poised for growth in the year ahead,” Chief Executive Officer Harris Simmons said in a statement. “We expect that our business investments and focus on improved client profitability, combined with stable or lower short-term interest rates and continued moderate economic expansion in the western United States, should result in client acquisition and improvement in our financial results.”

Zions shares rose 4.1% to $43.31 in New York on Monday after the bank released results on its website during the trading day.

Like many of its regional banking rivals, Zions has been grappling with rising deposit costs as consumers sought higher-yielding places to put their money. The Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame inflation through interest-rate hikes last year also crimped loan demand, hurting a key source of revenue at the bank.

“Based on our interpretation, it is a positive outlook for 2024 relative to consensus,” Terry McEvoy, a managing director on the institutional equities and research team at Stephens Inc., said in an interview. “And the market is reacting to the the 2024 outlook.”

Zions, with more than $87 billion of total assets as of Dec. 31, reported fourth-quarter earnings of 78 cents a share, less than analysts’ estimates of 98 cents. Fourth-quarter NII came in at $593 million, beating forecasts of $586.9 million.

