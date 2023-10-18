Zions Shares Decline as Deposit, Borrowing Costs Soar Tenfold

(Bloomberg) -- Zions Bancorp slumped after the regional lender reported soaring deposit costs, as elevated interest rates force banks to pay up for customer funds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bank said the cost of total deposits and borrowings soared ten fold in the third quarter to 2.1%, compared with 0.22% for the same period a year earlier. That was up 22 basis points from the second quarter alone as reciprocal deposits, which are often more costly than those gathered through typical checking accounts, doubled to $6 billion.

Deposit levels were up from the prior quarter, but still missed analyst estimates. The shares fell 3.33% in late trading in New York.

Banks are being forced to compete harder for customers by offering higher interest rates to savers, which can erode what they earn on lending, slashing earnings. Zions said net interest income for the quarter was $585 million, down 12% from a year earlier.

Still, the company said its outlook for net interest income over the next year is now “stable” as the benefits it gets from higher interest rates continues to offset the pressure it feels from rising deposit costs. That’s actually improved from its outlook in the second quarter, when it said its outlook for net interest income in the ensuing 12 months was “stable to slightly decreasing.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.