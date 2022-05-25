U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.77
    +2.29 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,952.92
    +24.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,267.72
    +3.27 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.55
    +9.73 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.55
    +0.78 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.50
    -19.90 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.26 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0074 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7560
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2518
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2200
    +0.3910 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,685.51
    +878.96 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.63
    -9.38 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.70
    +41.35 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Zip lines up $43M at a $1.2B valuation for its growing 'concierge for procurement'

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

The process to make any purchase within a business can be long and cumbersome, involving multiple departments and lots of back and forth.

A pair of Airbnb alums have teamed up to build a software business aimed at dramatically simplifying that process, or being, in their words, a “concierge for procurement.” That startup, Zip, has raised $43 million in a Series B round of funding led by YC Continuity at a $1.2 billion valuation.

Notably, the San Francisco company was founded in 2020, so it has achieved this unicorn valuation in about 18 months (this deal actually closed earlier in 2022). Tiger Global and CRV also participated in its latest financing, which brings Zip’s total funding raised to $81 million. The startup has amassed over 100 customers, such as Canva, Snowflake, Roblox, Coinbase, Airtable, Toast, Webflow and Databricks. 

Zip co-founder and CEO Rujul Zaparde previously co-founded another startup, a car-sharing company called FlightCar, which shuttered and sold its technology to Mercedes-Benz in 2016. Zaparde had dropped out of Harvard at the time to help grow that business. Later, while working in product management at Airbnb, Zaparde met engineering head Lu Cheng. The two stayed in touch when Zaparde then worked at Y Combinator as a visiting partner for about a year before teaming up to build Zip. The premise behind the company was based on a mutual realization that a problem they had both faced in their careers was how laborious and time-consuming a procurement request could be.

“If we needed to buy software for say $100,000 or work with an agency or hire a contractor, there was no clear one place to go to kick off that type of request,” Zaparde recalls. “The approval process was going to be across a plethora of teams. So we started Zip to solve what we call the intake-to-procure process.”

Zip is a SaaS offering, all running in the cloud. As part of the product capabilities around workflow, Zaparde said that Zip provides a no-code interface for building approval workflows within the product and has specifically focused its workflow capabilities on solving the intake-to-procure problem.

The goal is that any employee that has a procurement request can go to Zip to initiate that request using its configurable workflow tools. The requester, Zaparde said, can “see a very crystal clear visual workflow of their requests and where it sits across all the cross functional teams.”

The end result, the executive claims, is visibility and an auditable record for that request across all the teams.

Zip delivers a consumer-grade, intuitive one-stop experience -- no training of any kind required,” Zaparde said.

Image Credits: Zip

With so many people working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spend initiation and purchasing has become much more decentralized, noted the executive.

“There's people all throughout a business, buying not just software, but services and requesting a lot of different types of things that they need to do their jobs better,” he told TechCrunch. 

Also, there are more cross-functional teams needed today to approve purchases -- across security, risk, IT and legal, for example.

“It used to be that all the people really cared about 15-20 years ago was the cost and then hierarchically approving it based on that,” Zaparde said. “But in 2022, it’s a lot more complex than that and risk matters so much more.”

While Zip is mostly focused on enterprise companies, it also works for companies that are much smaller, he said.

“We've been very focused on the end-user experience and building a consumer-grade product to solve this problem that exists ubiquitously really across all companies,” Zaparde said. “In fact, I would describe it as perhaps the most complex workflow problem inside of a company.”

Today, Zip has more than 130 employees, which it expects to double by year’s end with a focus on hiring across its product and engineering teams.

Ali Rowghani, managing partner at YC Continuity, invested in Zip based on a “realization that the product was so good that it essentially sold itself, even in the early days.”

A number of early customers told YC Continuity that Zip’s product “addressed a very clear pain point” and that they were ready to buy before the demo was even complete, according to Rowghani.

“The Zip user experience is among the best in SaaS,” he told TechCrunch. “Underneath that effortless experience is a huge amount of very innovative engineering work. The end-to-end visualization of the entire workflow, for all stakeholders, that can be changed on the fly, is unique and will be difficult for anyone to replicate.”

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-India's Digit Insurance targets $5 billion in IPO valuation - sources

    India's Digit Insurance, backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group, is considering raising about $500 million in an initial public offering at a valuation of $4.5 billion to $5 billion, three people aware of the matter told Reuters. Founded in 2017, Digit is trying to capitalise on India's under-penetrated general insurance market along with users' need for a better customer experience like easier claim settlements, though IPOs in the country have not done well in the past few months. Digit has appointed Morgan Stanley and Indian investment bank ICICI Securities as bookrunners for the deal.

  • Amazon.com faces record challenges at shareholder meeting

    Amazon.com Inc faces 14 investor resolutions challenging its policies at its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, a record for the retail and cloud computing giant, as socially minded investors scrutinize its treatment of workers. The increase in the number of resolutions underscores the rise of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG)-based investing, which is spurring more shareholders to push for corporate accountability. It also reflects changes under securities regulators appointed by U.S. President Joe Biden that have made it easier for investors to file proposals and more difficult for companies to convince regulators that these resolutions should not go to a shareholder vote.

  • Best Buy Reports Falling Sales, Warns of Tough Year Ahead

    The electronics retailer says sales, hurt by promotions and supply-chain costs, will decline more than originally anticipated in the current year.

  • Exclusive: The Athlete’s Foot Parent Company Acquires Baltimore Retailer Shoe City

    Matt Lafone said The Athlete's Foot and Arklyz Group look for retailers with strong community ties and loyal consumer bases.

  • Kyndryl Canada becomes Women in Leadership's first national exclusive partner

    Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the largest IT infrastructure services provider in Canada and the world, and Women in Leadership (WIL), a professional advancement organization for women, today announced an agreement that names Kyndryl in Canada as WIL's first national exclusive partner. Through this unique partnership, Kyndryl will work with WIL to convene women across professions and industries for programs, events and speaking sessions that promote professional development and gender diversity in the work

  • Leveraging Digital Resources and Training for Small Business Growth and Community Benefit: Enabling Small Businesses to Strengthen Communities

    Presented by AEO in partnership with Empower by GoDaddy

  • Analyst Report: Intuit Inc.

    Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.

  • KPMG fined 3.3 million pounds over Rolls-Royce audit

    Britain's accounting watchdog said on Tuesday it has fined KPMG 3.3 million pounds ($4.16 million) over the company's audit of aero engine maker Rolls-Royce more than a decade ago. The fine relates to payments made by Rolls-Royce to agents in India and is the latest in a string of penalties imposed on KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accountants, over its audit of the aero engine group. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it had initially imposed a fine of 4.5 million pounds on KPMG over the payments to agents in India but reduced that to 3.3 million pounds after admission of failures by KPMG.

  • Tesla Stock Has Fallen Below $700. Why $540 Might Be Next.

    The electric-car maker is breaking key support levels that fundamental investors might want to note.

  • RBNZ Steps Up Inflation Fight With Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point for a second straight meeting and forecast further aggressive hikes to come to tame inflation.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack Leaves 19 Children DeadTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapThe Reserve Bank’s Monetary

  • Morgan Stanley Team With $1 Billion Exits to Join Rockefeller

    An advisor team that oversaw approximately $1 billion in client assets left Morgan Stanley to join rival Rockefeller Capital Management, which has been aggressively recruiting advisors in recent years. The five-person team, which calls itself The Puget Sound Group, joined Rockefeller in Olympia, Wash. It comprises advisors Nick Paget, Nicole Schafer, and Forrest St. John Kim. Also moving are operations manager Karen Henderson and financial planning analyst Tor Fanning.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook While Decreasing Supply Chain Costs

    Tim Baxter spoke with WWD about the retailer’s top-line gains and reduced losses amid a turbulent macro environment.

  • KKR Raises $1.1 Billion for First Asia-Pacific Credit Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. raised $1.1 billion for its first credit fund focused on investments in the Asia-Pacific region, betting volatility will spark opportunities and deliver returns as high as in the mid-teens.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack Leaves 19 Children DeadStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets Wr

  • Don’t get sucker-punched by capital gains taxes when you sell your home

    Longtime homeowners and those whose property value has skyrocketed could be in for a particularly nasty surprise. Here are some ways to reduce the tax bill.

  • Broadcom is on an M&A spree despite recent regulatory crackdowns

    Broadcom is reportedly in talks to buy VMware for upwards of $50 billion, which would be one of the biggest tech takeovers ever and the third multibillion-dollar Broadcom acquisition in four years.

  • XPEV Stock Tumbles As Lingering Chip, China Covid Woes Hit EV Startup's Outlook

    Emerging Tesla rival Xpeng reported an in-line Q1 loss while revenue slightly topped. But revenue guidance disappointed.

  • Stocks Slide, Snap Plunges, Zoom, Nordstrom, Exxon In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures slide on renewed growth worries; Snap plummets on profit warning, social media stocks tumble; Zoom shares surge after Q1 earnings beat, outlook boost; Nordstrom slips lower ahead of retail earnings parade and Exxon shareholders urged to split CEO, chairman role

  • J.P. Morgan Plans to Hire 1,200 Advisors in 3 Years

    The financial services giant plans to increase its financial advisor headcount by nearly 25% to 6,000 by 2025.

  • Snap Inc. Dials Back Targets, Falls 40%

    The plunge in the camera and social media stock affects 129 ETFs.

  • Stock Selloff to Intensify as Fresh 10% Plunge Looms, Survey Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Get ready for a fresh slump in the world’s most-watched stock index, as economic growth fears spiral and the Federal Reserve embarks on its biggest policy-tightening campaign in decades.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone o