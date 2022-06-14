U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

Zippo Unveils New Brand Platform Celebrating Individuals Who 'Live With Confidence'

·3 min read

The platform reveal arrives as Zippo rings in its 90th Anniversary

BRADFORD, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zippo Manufacturing Company, the world-renowned maker of the iconic windproof lighter and growing assortment of lifestyle and outdoor products, is unveiling a new global brand platform, "Live with Confidence," to support the brand's evolution. For 90 years, Zippo has been making reliable, rugged essentials that have a built-better-than-necessary quality. The brand's new positioning represents its longstanding commitment to fine craftsmanship and durability, giving individuals confidence in Zippo products so that they can have the freedom to do what they want, how they want.

"Live with Confidence" will come to life across Zippo's logo, packaging and marketing through a series of new films and imagery that showcases confident people using Zippo products, in ways ranging from the everyday to the extraordinary. Stories include an archer shooting flaming arrows with her feet; a mixologist lighting up cocktails with Zippo's signature lighter; a gamer using Zippo's hand warmer to keep her fingers loose; and even the real-life account of a veteran whose life was saved by a Zippo lighter.

"This new platform lights the path to where we're going while staying true to where we've been," said Lucas Johnson, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing at Zippo. "Live With Confidence is more than a tagline. It speaks directly to who we are as a company – built in the USA with pride by people confident in craftsmanship. It also embodies who our customers are and how they aspire to live."

The brand films were created by Ogilvy, directed by ROOS and produced by Greenpoint Pictures with photography by The Wade Brothers.

For more information about Zippo's new brand platform, please visit zippo.com.

About Zippo

Zippo has been a source of reliable and durable products for 90 years, giving its users the confidence to live their way, however they choose. Founded in 1932 by George G. Blaisdell, the brand first garnered global fame for its signature windproof lighter, which is still manufactured in Bradford, Pennsylvania. With the exception of improvements to the flint wheel and an ever-increasing number of designs and finishes, the product retains its classic form and functionality and is backed by the company's famous lifetime guarantee – "It works or we fix it free.™" Today, Zippo's diverse product line includes lighters, butane and electric lighter inserts, rechargeable candle lighters, utility lighters and a robust line of heat and flame accessories for outdoor enthusiasts. Zippo is available in over 180 countries and owns Bradford-based W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Company, an American manufacturer of premium pocket knives and fixed blade designs; the Ronson family of brands, a producer of lighters, lighter accessories and fuel; and Wellsville, New York based Northern Lights Candles, a leading designer of luxury candles and artisan accessories. For more information, visit zippo.com.

The photography, shot by The Wade Brothers, features confident people using Zippo products in ways ranging from the everyday to the extraordinary.
An archer shooting flaming arrows with her feet is one of nine vignettes that are showcased across the new platform’s film and photography.
