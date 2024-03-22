ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) President David Travers Sells 59,564 Shares

David Travers, President of ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE:ZIP), executed a sale of 59,564 shares in the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $11.69 per share, resulting in a total value of $696,522.16.

ZipRecruiter Inc, an online employment marketplace, connects millions of job seekers with companies of all sizes. The platform uses AI-driven smart matching technology to effectively pair job seekers with relevant opportunities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 95,584 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the last year indicates a total of 44 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ZipRecruiter Inc were trading at $11.69, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.194 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.66, which is above the industry median of 17.69 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.79, with a GF Value of $14.77, suggesting that ZipRecruiter Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

