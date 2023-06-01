ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over ZipRecruiter's (NYSE:ZIP) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ZipRecruiter:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$94m ÷ (US$657m - US$103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, ZipRecruiter has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 7.8% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured ZipRecruiter's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ZipRecruiter.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past three years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 17% and the business has deployed 737% more capital into its operations. Since 17% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

On a side note, ZipRecruiter has done well to reduce current liabilities to 16% of total assets over the last three years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

What We Can Learn From ZipRecruiter's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that ZipRecruiter has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Yet over the last year the stock has declined 15%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

ZipRecruiter does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

