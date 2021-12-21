ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed: Everything you need to know

Here's what you need to know about ZipRecruiter vs Indeed.

2021 was the year of the Great Resignation, meaning more people than ever were hunting for new positions (and leaving behind unfilled ones). The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that there were a whopping 11 million job openings in the U.S. at the end of October 2021. The agency also found that 4.4 million people quit their jobs from January to September 2021.

As we dive into 2022, many employers are gearing up hiring efforts and hunting for the best job posting sites to use for recruitment efforts. Similarly, job candidates entering the market are utilizing job search sites more than ever. Whether you've been job hunting or recruiting recently, there are two sites you've probably heard of—ZipRecruiter and Indeed.

We've done a deep dive into the differences between ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed, including a look at pricing, features, reach and more, then further broken down our findings by employers and job seekers. Here's what you need to know.

For employers: What you need to know about ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed

ZipRecruiter and Indeed both focus not just on connecting employers with job seekers, but also help to ensure that the right candidates find and apply to open jobs. For employers, we've focused our research on pricing, candidate reach, and how well the platform vets candidates before they make it to your inbox.

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed for employers: What are the main features?

It's simple to post a job on either site, though the tiered payment offerings for employers are very different, and Indeed offers a free option whereas ZipRecruiter only offers a short trial period. ZipRecruiter prides itself on its matching algorithms, which analyze skills, experience, and job history of candidates to intelligently pair potential candidates with possible employers. Indeed, meanwhile, has a vast database of job seekers and employers with tons of search filters to help drill down to exactly what's needed. Let's take a closer look at how they stack up.

ZipRecruiter Indeed Free Trial ✔ ✘ Free Plan ✘ ✔ Price per posting Tiered plans start at $299/mo. Pay-per-performance model, as little as $5/day User interface Good Good Resume database ✔ ✔ Recruitment features ✔ ✔ Mobile app ✔ ✔ Customer support ✔ ✔ Screening solutions ✔ ✔ Skills tests ✔ ✘ Syndicated postings ✔ ✔

With 25 million active monthly users and 9 million active jobs posted from about a million partner companies, ZipRecruiter has tremendous reach. Jobs posted on ZipRecruiter are also posted on more than 100 partner sites like Google, Trovit, and Salary.com.

Indeed, meanwhile, is considered one of the largest job search sites with more than 250 million active users per month, 10 times that of ZipRecruiter. According to Indeed, a new job is posted on the site every second. Indeed posts jobs on partner sites as well (with a paid tier) including AARP.org and Bloomberg.

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed for employers: Which has better recruitment features?

What truly sets ZipRecruiter apart is the intelligent matching algorithms, which analyze all the data from potential candidates, including their skills, education, and experience, to help match them up with potential employers based on what skills are being sought out and positions need to be filled. Everything is viewable in an intuitive dashboard where employers can sort, review, and rate candidates. As they do this, ZipRecruiter gains a better understanding and adjusts the types of candidates it highlights or reaches out to on an employer's behalf. Employers that use ZipRecruiter praise it for functioning like a true personal recruiter, but in virtual form.

When it comes to recruitment features, Indeed's focus is on basics, including the ability for job candidates to upload their resumes and apply, receive messages from recruiters and job alerts (only with the paid version). ZipRecruiter, it should be noted, also sends job alerts to qualified candidates when a position arises that might be of interest and fit their qualifications. There is an option with the paid version to sponsor a job, which would invite candidates who match the criteria to apply.

Our pick: ZipRecruiter. Indeed has 10 times the amount of traffic on the site, but quantity doesn't always win, and for some, connecting with the right job seeker could be like finding a needle in a haystack. ZipRecruiter goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment efforts thanks to its intelligent matching technology.

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed for employers: How do the sites vet job candidates?

Once employers receive resumes for an open position on ZipRecruiter, which job seekers can apply to directly on the site or by being directed to the employer's website, they can sort through and rate them, as noted. For pre-favored candidates who haven't actively applied, ZipRecruiter will even send a pre-written personal message inviting them to do so. There's also the option to add screening questions to the application process to ensure that all resumes received are from candidates who meet the qualifications.

Similar with Indeed, job seekers apply and all of the applications and resumes can be viewed in an intuitive dashboard, with the most qualified people grouped together using Indeed's Applicant Tracking System (ATS), which filters resumes based on the matched skills, keywords, and other criteria. The top candidates are placed at the top of the page as a shortlist, which is helpful for jobs where there are tons of applicants. Marking ones that most interest you will automatically decline the others, and the process of going through and setting up interviews can begin. Like with ZipRecruiter, there's also an option to add screener questions as part of the application process.

It's then up to the employer with both sites to pursue the candidates that most interest them, setting up interviews and next steps. With a paid version of Indeed, employers can immediately contact a candidate that interests them. Employers can accept mobile applications with both.

Our pick: It's a tie. Both offer features like screener questions and use some form of technology to highlight the most qualified candidates, which helps employers filter out resumes from candidates who might not be the best fits for the positions.

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed for employers: Which site is more expensive?

When it comes to pricing, this is where these two job sites differ considerably. With ZipRecruiter, you need to sign on for a plan, which starts at $299/mo. There is a four-day trial period, however, to see how things go before committing. The plans are also totally customizable to meet every employer's needs, including how many jobs need to be posted each month, and how many resumes they want to be able to download for each position. Customization can also be based on the industry and location.

ZipRecruiter is ideal for companies with consistent hiring needs, with the option to replace a job with another if the position is filled before the 30-day period is up. There's also 24/7 support from a customer service representative, who can help by phone, e-mail, or even live chat. It's a great option for larger companies, or those who might only need to sign on for specific periods of the year when seasonal hiring needs are required in large numbers.

Indeed, on the other hand, offers more flexibility since the payment structure is completely on a pay-per-performance basis. Pay as little as $5/day to promote a job, and only pay by engagement, when a job posting is clicked on. There is also an option for post jobs on Indeed for free, though there are plenty of extra features that come with the paid tier, including the ability to reach out via mobile and job alerts, sponsoring jobs to invite qualified people to apply, and having the post appear on those partner websites as well. It's possible that, with such a huge database of jobs, free posting could get lost in the shuffle unless it's for a very niche position.

Our pick: Indeed. Indeed offers lots of flexibility, including the option to post jobs for free or set budgets, whereas with ZipRecruiter, you have to be locked in for at least a month. You could end up paying the same in the long run, but Indeed's open payment structure might be welcome by employers with less demanding hiring needs.

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed for employers: Final Verdict

Indeed has considerably bigger reach than ZipRecruiter, but sometimes, it isn't about quantity. Finding the right candidate in a sea of millions of resumes and applications can sometimes be like looking for a needle in a haystack. But both of these services have technologies and features that can help ensure that applications received are by those who meet qualifications and can highlight the most qualified individuals so they can be considered first. ZipRecruiter's intelligent matching algorithm, however, learns over time to get better and better at finding the people who would make the most sense.

This, however, comes at a price, with ZipRecruiter packages being potentially more expensive than if you were to opt for a pay-per-performance plan with Indeed. Consider, however, that with such a huge database of users on Indeed, chances are that jobs will be viewed often, which would cost money. And it doesn't necessarily mean they'll be viewed by the right candidates. With that said, considering Indeed also offers the ability to post for free, there's value in being able to try it out first, running small pay-per-performance campaigns, and seeing how it goes.

For ongoing hiring needs, particularly with higher-level positions, ZipRecruiter might be the best option since you can personalize and customize a plan and pay a fixed fee each month. For occasional or seasonal hiring needs, Indeed might fit the bill.

As with any job site, there's no harm in trying both on for size to see which is the better long-term fit. Consider running the same jobs on both sites, budgeting to try each for a month to see the results then go from there. But both offer compelling features and make it easy for qualified individuals to apply, making them worthwhile options to consider as part of the hiring process.

For job seekers: What's better—ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed

Job hunting can be an arduous task, especially if you don't know where to start. ZipRecruiter and Indeed both include tons of extra features to not only help you find the right job, but assist through the entire application process. Here's how the two sites compare for job seekers.

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed for job seekers: What are the main features?

Both ZipRecruiter and Indeed are free to join, set up profiles, upload or create a resume, receive relevant job alerts, and apply right from the interface. They both include intelligent matching technology to help job seekers find the right employers and positions, as well as help employers pinpoint the candidates that are best suited so they can reach out before a job seeker might even apply.

Let's take a look at how they compare when examining the core elements of a job search website:

ZipRecruiter Indeed Price Free Free Salary information Excellent Excellent User interface Excellent Excellent Ease of application Average Excellent Recruitment features ✔ ✔ Mobile app ✔ ✔ Resume uploading ✔ ✔ Job alerts ✔ ✔ Remote jobs ✔ ✔

ZipRecruiter and Indeed are similar in almost every aspect, from the types of jobs available to the search features, resume management, job alerts, and recruiter messaging. Both post the expected salary or hourly wage right in the job post. Indeed also offers a salary comparison tool.

When it comes to applying for a job, Indeed is second-to-none, making the process seamless. Job seekers can apply for most jobs right from the site and even answer screener questions first to make sure they qualify for a position. ZipRecruiter, by contrast, has an extra step that requires entering an e-mail address first. It's also easier to filter for remote jobs with Indeed: with ZipRecruiter, a job search would have to include keywords like "remote" or "freelance" since there isn't a dedicated "remote jobs" or "work-from-home" search filter.

Beyond these minor differences, however, the two sites are pretty on par with one another when it comes to effectiveness in helping job seekers of all kinds.

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed for job seekers: Which site has more jobs?

ZipRecruiter says that, on average, it has 9 million active jobs on the site at any given time and 10,000 new businesses join monthly. Indeed, meanwhile, reports that 10 new job postings are added every second and it has 175 million resumes in its database. It's safe to say that both have jobs in the millions, but Indeed is recognized as the largest job website in the world with its 250 million monthly users; though it's unclear how this breaks down between job seekers and employers.

The number of jobs can vary by industry or type, however. Interestingly, when searching for the job title "insurance adjuster" under the location "New York," Indeed delivered 178 jobs that fit while ZipRecruiter found 306 open positions within 25 miles of the selected location. Switching to the job "office assistant" with the location as "Chicago," ZipRecruiter had more than 17,500 results while Indeed had 2,167. I conducted several other job searches in different locations of different levels, from "coding specialist" to "office manager," and ZipRecruiter consistently yielded more results, despite Indeed presumably being the larger job site. These results, however, could vary depending on individual experiences.

More important than the total number is that both sites continually keep things updated, always posting and promoting the newest job ads, and constantly adding new content. ZipRecruiter's job ads don't list a date they were posted, however, so you won't know if they have been up for a day or a week. But considering that employers pay a hefty sum to be able to post jobs there, it's unlikely that any content is outdated. Indeed not only advises when the job was made active but also notes the last time the employer reviewed the ad, offering added reassurance that an application will not be in vein. Both have job alerts features as well, so you'll always receive the most recent job postings that fit as soon as they are made available.

Our pick: Indeed. Indeed is widely recognized as the world's largest job board

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed for job seekers: Which site is better for job hunting?

Both sites feature jobs of all kinds, from executive to entry-level positions. Though, with its various recruitment features, ZipRecruiter might feature more jobs that are higher-level or require a specific skill set, whether it be bookkeeping, coding, or management. Indeed has specific filters for remote jobs, even breaking it down by those that are permanently remote or those that are temporarily remote due to COVID. With ZipRecruiter, as noted, the only way to single out remote or WFH jobs is to add those keywords to the search to get results that include that wording in the job title or description.

ZipRecruiter has excellent intelligent job matching technology designed to help bring qualified job candidates and employers together. It analyzes a job seeker's listed skills, experience, work history, and education against what an employer is looking for and will sometimes single out and send a resume to a recruiter before the person has even applied for the position. Job seekers, meanwhile, can use the handy "am I qualified?" button to verify that they have the skills and experience needed for a job before going through the application process. Displaying salary information for each position is also helpful.

Indeed also shows salary or hourly pay information for each job, where available, which is useful for those who want to ensure they don't apply for a job that doesn't meet their pay expectations. Indeed has tons of job search filters for easily drilling down to the exact position that fits, and some ads even include screener questions before proceeding to the application process so no one's time is wasted (ZipRecruiter offers employers the option to add screener questions as well). A neat feature with Indeed is the ability for employers to conduct live virtual interviews right from the website for the first round of interviews. Indeed will also flag suitable candidates for a position and invite them to apply for a job that seems like it would be the perfect fit.

Our pick: It's a tie. Both sites are excellent when it comes to looking for a job.

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed for job seekers: What's the difference in price?

As noted, job seekers can join either site for free with a simple sign-up process. With both, it's super easy to join, search for jobs, and apply either via a quick apply link in the post or being directed to the company's website to apply there. With ZipRecruiter, you can start searching right away without a profile or sign-in. To create a job seeker profile, start by entering details about yourself, including the job title or keyword you are most interested in and the desired location, along with full name and e-mail address to get started. The process is a bit easier with Indeed, in that all that is required is to sign up using existing credentials, including Google, Facebook, or Apple.

Note, however, that with both, job seekers can start browsing available jobs without having to sign up or enter any personal information at all should they so desire. If a job directs to the company website to apply, job seekers can get away without signing up for either site at all. With that said, it's valuable to set-up a profile and upload a resume to either site to ensure better visibility and potential employer outreach and matching.

Our pick: It's a tie. Both sites are free, but it's easier to sign up for Indeed since you can use a pre-existing account through Google.

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed for job seekers: The final verdict

It's a pretty close race between these two, but considering Indeed holds the distinction of being the largest job board in the world, it has a slight advantage over ZipRecruiter. With the ability to apply immediately to a fitting job, screener questions, live virtual interviews, and even sponsored jobs that will invite suitable job applicants to apply for positions they might like, Indeed helps job seekers—and employers—in every way possible. Since employers can post their jobs for free on Indeed (there are pay-per-performance options based on post engagement but no commitment requirements), chances are you'll find a wider breadth of jobs on that site.

With that said, ZipRecruiter is no slouch either. Its matching algorithms help both job seekers and employers find one another in what could otherwise be a crowded job market. In fact, in my quick tests, ZipRecruiter consistently delivered more search results for certain jobs than Indeed. The proactive measures, like sending a job application to a recruiter if the person seems like a good fit, verifying candidate qualifications before proceeding with the application process, and the opportunity to receive letters to apply are all useful features for job hunters. Yes, there are a few extra steps to sign up, but it's worth it in the end if you're serious about finding a new job.

It's hard to beat Indeed given its many filters, including ones for remote job opportunities, ease of application, and the fact that it's more affordable for employers, which means you're likely to find a wider variety of companies. But ideally, it's a good idea to sign up for both ZipRecruiter and Indeed to access to all of the best jobs available to you at any given time.

