U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3063
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3800
    +0.4900 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,386.30
    +420.13 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.83
    -23.60 (-2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

ZIPS Car Wash Offers Tax Day $5 Wash Deal

·2 min read

PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) is celebrating Tax Day with a $5 wash deal. Zips Wash & Dry car wash will be offered at $5, an almost 50% savings from the everyday price. This price break is available all day on Tax Day, Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19 (for those needing an extension) at participating locations with wash code 8297. ZIPS Car Wash owns and operates 230+ locations across 22 states.

Zips Car Wash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zips Car Wash)
Zips Car Wash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zips Car Wash)

Zips Wash & Dry car wash will be just $5 on Tax Day, April 18 - April 19 at participating locations with wash code 8297.

"Everyone is looking for a break on Tax Day and we're here for it with a $5 Wash & Dry offer for customers across the country. Whether you need to wash away those Tax Day thoughts, rid your car of pollen, or kickoff spring cleaning take advantage of this discount to get your vehicle clean, dry and shiny," said Mark Youngworth, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We'll also have free towels, free surface cleaner and free self-serve turbo vacs available at our vacuum stations at all locations for detailing your vehicle," he added.

The tax deadline typically falls on April 15th each year, but this year you'll have a few extra days to get your taxes in due to Emancipation Day, a holiday that is celebrated in the District of Columbia. For taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts, you'll have until April 19th to submit due to the Patriot's Day holiday.

In recent years, more than 29 million Americans have waited until the last week before the deadline to pay their taxes. If you're one who submits just in time, celebrate meeting the deadline on Monday or Tuesday with a clean ride. Most ZIPS locations are open from 8am8pm daily and the Tax Day offer can be redeemed by selecting "Enter Wash Code" when you pull in and input code "8297 Enter." The $5 discount will appear automatically and will apply to the ZIPS Wash & Dry car wash package. For more details, or to find a location near you, visit www.zipscarwash.com.

About ZIPS Car Wash ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide. ZIPS is among the fastest growing express car wash chains in the country, operating more than 225 locations across 22 states. With over 17 years of car washing experience, ZIPS has invested in industry leading technology, creative hiring and training methods, local partnerships, and a laser-focus on customer care as driving forces behind ZIPS growing business model. ZIPS Car Wash is about much more than getting cars clean. Our #1 purpose is to make people happy, from our community outreach efforts and fundraising programs to our focus on employees. ZIPS strives for a great, clean, and fun customer experience. To learn more visit: zipscarwash.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zips-car-wash-offers-tax-day-5-wash-deal-301526631.html

SOURCE Zips Car Wash

Recommended Stories

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • VinFast’s electric-vehicle pricing strategy revealed at NY Auto Show

    Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast had a triple play of good news at this year’s New York Auto Show.

  • Honda to introduce a new CR-V Hybrid this year, followed by the Accord Hybrid

    Honda Motor Co. Ltd. said Thursday it will introduce a new CR-V Hybrid model this year, followed by a new Accord Hybrid, as part of its electrification strategy in North America to increase hybrid volume. The Japan-based auto maker said to make room for the production of the new models and to increase the volume of hybrid models, it will stop production of the Insight model in June. The Indiana Auto Plant that makes the Insight will then focus on production of the CR-V, CR-V Hybrid and Civic Hat

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Shanghai Eyes Restart As Earnings Loom, But BYD Set To Seize EV Crown

    Tesla may reopen its Shanghai plant ahead of Wednesday's earnings, but BYD seems set to win the EV crown in Q2.

  • Chrysler Airflow Graphite walkaround at the 2022 NYIAS

    Chrysler's Airflow electric crossover returned to the stage in New York Wednesday in a new exterior finish as Chrysler's development engineers creep closer and closer to their goal of taking the brand all-electric by 2028. The brand's first electric vehicle is due by 2025, and some variant of this definitely-not-a-revived-Celine-Dion-era-Pacifica-crossover thing is likely to be it. This version of the Airflow is dubbed "Graphite" and is the iteration Chrysler teased ahead of the show, but as we expected, not much of substance has really changed. Perhaps that's because this concept isn't yet particularly substantial. That's the beauty of an EV; once you have the basic design nailed down, the rest is really just an elaborate Lego project. Chrysler's builders are evidently still hard at work putting together a final product that lives up to the initial hype and range target of 400 miles on a charge. In the meantime, the design team has been tweaking the looks. As we saw in the teaser, the updated Airflow gets a new grille design with a thin light bar at the Airflow's nose and acute beneath flanking the headlights forming a symmetrical pair of lightning bolts (gee, d'ya suppose it's electric?) aimed at the car's nose. The lower fascia appears a bit more sharply defined too, but it could just be the lighting.

  • Tesla Recalls Another 594,717 Vehicles. It’s the Eighth Time This Year.

    The company has recalled more than 2 million vehicles so far n 2022, but most of the issues involved software updates.

  • Toyota Is Warning Dealers Not to Take Too Many GR Corolla Orders

    There's huge demand for Toyota's new hot hatch, and that's making it hard to get in certain parts of the country.

  • Mercedes Pulls Off a Feat That Should Worry Tesla

    The German vehicle manufacturer has just achieved a performance that will be talked about in the automotive world.

  • Goodyear invests in Recurrent Motors, an EV battery rating company

    Goodyear Ventures, the venture arm of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., has made an undisclosed investment in a Seattle company that is developing information technology to help people buy and sell electric cars. Recurrent Motors Inc. said it has raised $4.5 million from automotive and technology venture firms, including Goodyear Ventures, to speed up the company's ability to meet automotive industry demand for its comprehensive battery reports. Recurrent uses machine learning and more than 1 million data points collected from 2,500-plus electric vehicle (EV) owners to generate reports that offer "excellent," "good" and "fair" ratings of a used vehicle's range to its original range.

  • Toyota Crown Will Reportedly Be a New Hybrid SUV for the U.S.

    This new model is slated to be the most expensive crossover Toyota offers, but its nameplate comes from a long line of sedans.

  • Kia Niro crossover is the 'trifecta of electrification': Kia COO

    Korean automaker Kia kicked off this year’s New York Auto Show with a splash, with the world premieres for two of its best selling models.

  • Carolina Squat truck owners say ‘leave us alone.’ Why SC might ban trucks some see as menace

    “Personal freedom” or “protecting public safety”? Those are the choices Carolina Squat truck owners and their opponents have laid out as the only options in whether the trucks will be allowed on SC roads.

  • Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

    Tesla has transformed the automobile. Indeed, Ford , one of Tesla's great rivals, may hold the key to mass adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S. Jim Farley, the automaker's chief executive officer, has just announced that April 26 will be the launch date for the highly anticipated F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the F-150 pickup.

  • BMW CEO warns against electric-only strategy

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -BMW Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said companies must be careful not to become too dependent on a select few countries by focusing only on electric vehicles, adding that there was still a market for combustion engine cars. "When you look at the technology coming out, the EV push, we must be careful because at the same time, you increase dependency on very few countries," Zipse said at a roundtable in New York, highlighting that the supply of raw materials for batteries was controlled mostly by China. He has long advocated against all-out bans on combustion engine car sales in the face of rising pressure from regulators on the auto industry to curb its carbon emissions and environmental impact.

  • Cathie Wood 'keeping open mind' on investing in GM as carmaker scales EV plans

    General Motors has been revving up its electric vehicle business. And Cathie Wood is taking notice.

  • Preview: All-Electric 2023 Nissan Ariya Priced at $46,000

    This compact SUV has an estimated 300-mile driving rangeBy Mike MonticelloNissan says it will bring its first-ever all-electric SUV to the U.S. in late 2022 with the introduction of the Ariya. Th...

  • Honda Insight Killed; New Accord, Civic, CR-V Hybrids Are Coming

    The Civic-based Insight ends production after 2022, and Honda will focus on hybrid versions of its core models.

  • Automaker Stellantis to use Qualcomm tech in its vehicles

    Automaker Stellantis has signed a multiyear deal to use Qualcomm's next-generation connected-car technology in its vehicle lineup, the companies said on Thursday. Fourteen Stellantis brands, including Peugeot, Fiat and Jeep, will use Qualcomm's vehicle cockpit and 5G telematics technology starting in 2024 with the Maserati brand being the first out the gate, said the companies, which did not disclose the deal value. Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement the collaboration helps the company more closely manage the complete electronics supply chain.

  • The Toyota Prius and Toyota Sequoia Are Birds of a Feather

    Tag along while we review two Toyota's that couldn't be any further apart: the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid and the off-road Toyota Sequoia.

  • Ford Starts Electric F-150 Lightning Deliveries This Month. This Is Big.

    What could be the most consequential vehicle launch since the Ford Model T hits roads this month. Investors are jazzed.