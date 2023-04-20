ZIPS Features Razorback® Britton Wilson in Car Wash Convos™

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) released today its video interview-based approach to name, image, and likeness (NIL), Car Wash Convos™, featuring Britton Wilson, University of Arkansas® Razorbacks' Track and Field sprinter-hurdler. Britton's episode gives fans a glimpse into her off the track persona, as she is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash about the athlete who inspires her the most, her favorite song to play to get ready for a meet and more with Host Taliyah Brooks, former University of Arkansas® track and field student-athlete.

"Excited to partner with ZIPS Car Wash in a new episode of Car Wash Convos™. It's an honor to be included in this series alongside other athletes of this caliber," said Britton Wilson.

Britton is a Junior for the Razorbacks® Track & Field team and a relay gold medalist in the World Championships for Team USA in 2022. Britton has been a part of 14 Arkansas school records, with collegiate records set in the 400m, 600m, and 4 x 400m relay indoors along with an American record in the 400m. In 2022, she was named SEC Outdoor Runner of the Year and a Bowerman semifinalist. Wilson currently has earned six first-team NCAA All-America honors.

"From the inception of Car Wash Convos™ we've been excited to feature student-athletes like Britton, who represent women in Olympic sports for their university. Her episode highlights her drive for success in her area of expertise," said Mark Youngworth, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We were extremely specific in our search for athletes to represent our brand, and we couldn't be more proud to have someone as driven and enthusiastic as Britton is to represent ZIPS," he added.

Fans win with the release of Britton's episode with a $5 Wash & Dry car wash from ZIPS with wash code 4939 valid at all 16 ZIPS Car Wash locations in Arkansas from 4/20 – 5/3. Simply enter Britton's code when you arrive to receive the discounted rate.

The four Arkansas Razorback student-athletes in the 2022-2023 academic year, representing football, basketball, track and field, and softball were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. Car Wash Convos™ was created in partnership with and produced by Learfield Studios.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 275 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD , based in Plano, Texas, is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software and ticket sales; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

