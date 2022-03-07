U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.31
    -0.09 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.40
    +5.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0058 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3107
    -0.0140 (-1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2910
    +0.5110 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,199.97
    -202.31 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.27
    -4.35 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

ZIRCON Phase III Kidney Cancer Imaging Study Completes Target Enrolment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TLPPF
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, “Telix”, the “Company”) today announces that ZIRCON (Zirconium in Renal Cancer Oncology, NCT03849118) a pivotal Phase III study of investigational renal (kidney) cancer imaging agent TLX250-CDx has dosed 252 patients, the target enrolment for the study. TLX250-CDx (89Zr-DFO-girentuximab) is an investigational product for the imaging of clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) with position emission tomography (PET). TLX250-CDx has received “Breakthrough Designation” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).1

As permitted under the clinical study protocol, Telix will continue recruiting into the study for up to an additional three months. This additional recruitment will both generate further data in support of the Biologics License Application (BLA) and facilitate continued experience for trial sites ahead of Telix’s planned transition to opening a broader, more accessible Expanded Access Program (EAP). The EAP for TLX250-CDx is currently planned to commence in June 2022. Telix expects to report the outcome from the ZIRCON study in 2H, 2022.

Dr Colin Hayward, Telix’s Chief Medical Officer said, “We are pleased to have reached this important milestone in our Phase III program, and to have reached target enrolment. Recruitment into this study has accelerated as clinical sites have gradually re-opened due to COVID and investigators have become accustomed to using the imaging agent. We look forward to delivering the outcome of this highly innovative study with the goal of delivering an important unmet medical need.”

Dr Viraj Master, Director of Clinical Research, Department of Urology at Emory University School of Medicine added, “We congratulate Telix and the recruiting sites on completion of this important recruitment milestone. Clear cell renal cell carcinoma is the most common and aggressive form of kidney cancer. There is a clear need for a diagnostic tool that can aid in the management of the disease and better guide surgical decisions. In anticipation of study results, investigators at the sites have been excited by the potential utility of the agent in patients with indeterminate renal masses.”

About TLX250-CDx

TLX250-CDx (89Zr-girentuximab) is an investigational product being developed by Telix for the purpose of non-invasive detection of clear cell renal cancer in patients with “indeterminate renal masses” (IDMRs) are, typically identified based on CT or MRI imaging and are an increasing medical dilemma as more scans are performed and more IDRMs are identified. Girentuximab is a monoclonal antibody that targets carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX), a cell surface target that is highly expressed in several human cancers including renal, lung and oesophageal cancers. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy (BT) designation for TLX250-CDx, reflecting the significant unmet clinical need to improve the diagnosis and staging of ccRCC, the most common and aggressive form of kidney cancer.

About the ZIRCON Study

ZIRCON (Zirconium Imaging in Renal Cancer Oncology, NCT03849118) is an international multicentre Phase III study at 34 sites in Europe, Australia, Turkey, Canada and the United States. ZIRCON is a prospective imaging trial in renal cancer patients undergoing kidney surgery with the objective of determining the sensitivity and specificity of TLX250-CDx PET imaging to detect clear cell renal cell cancer (ccRCC) in comparison with histologic “standard of truth” determined from surgical resection specimens.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead product, ILLUCCIX® (kit for preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection) for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),2 and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).3 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe4 and Canada.5

Telix Media Contact

Dr. Stewart Holmstrom
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Director Corporate Communications
Email: stewart.holmstrom@telixpharma.com

This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

Legal Notices

This announcement may include forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “outlook”, “forecast” and “guidance”, or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other considerations that exist and affect the Company’s business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix’s business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix’s preclinical and clinical studies, and Telix’s research and development programs; Telix’s ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; the commercialisation of Telix’s product candidates, if or when they have been approved; estimates of Telix’s expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix’s financial performance; developments relating to Telix’s competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix’s product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix’s actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or a change in expectations or assumptions. The Telix Pharmaceuticals name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates (all rights reserved).

1 Telix ASX disclosure 1 July 2020.
2 ASX disclosure 20 December 2021.
3 ASX disclosure 2 November 2021.
4 ASX disclosure 10 December 2021.
5 ASX disclosure 16 December 2020.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • What happens when you run out of golf balls during a pro tournament? One PGA Tour Champions player found out

    Assuming he was destined for a DQ, Garboski shook the hands of his playing partners and awaited his fate.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantewell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average books first correction in 2 years and the Nasdaq skids into bear-market territory

    An ugly stretch for U.S. equities intensifies as the crisis in Ukraine worsens and investors weigh the prospect of further sanctions to cripple the Russian economy as the Kremlin wages war in Eastern Europe.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Biden elevates Ford, GM, and now Siemens — but not Tesla — in big EV push

    Siemens has positioned itself alongside companies like Ford and GM to be one of Joe Biden’s preferred corporate faces for its ambitious EV goals. Still largely on the outside — of the DC party at least — is Tesla.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.